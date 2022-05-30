Carl L. Lansdown's newly released "The Torch of Christ" is a helpful resource for finding a deeper understanding of Jesus

"The Torch of Christ" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl L. Lansdown is an enjoyable exploration of what Jesus means to mankind and how challenges faced mirror modern challenges.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Torch of Christ": a helpful resource for individual or group Bible study. "The Torch of Christ" is the creation of published author Carl L. Lansdown, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Lansdown is a licensed and ordained minister and evangelist who has spent over twenty years enjoying, serving, teaching, and preaching the Word of God.

Lansdown shares, "The Torch of Christ is written to reveal the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ and his journey while living on earth. His journey was filled with many obstacles, persecutions, bigotry, hatred, and racism. Sound familiar? Are you going through a difficult time in your life's journey as a result of the above obstacles?

"Jesus was beaten, spat upon, and judged. He was truly treated unfairly. Ultimately, betrayal and hatred led him to be put to death. Why? Because of his love for all mankind. However, before he was condemned to die, he chose twelve men (disciples) to journey with him as he laid down the road map for all to follow who believe in him. His Word—the truth—would be carried throughout the world.

"No matter what struggles or obstacles you have faced or may encounter, Jesus promised to never leave you, forsake you, or abandon you. Truly, he never said that our life's journey would be easy. In fact, he said, 'These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world, you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world' (John 16:33). My friend, know that you are more than a conqueror in Jesus Christ!

"At the end of his life's journey, Jesus met with his disciples on a mountain before being lifted up to heaven to be with God his Father. Jesus tells his chosen disciples, 'Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you; and I am with you always to the end of age' (Matthew 28:19).

"This is when Jesus passed the torch to light up the world. The torch of Christ is a tiny footprint of his life's journey. Through his journey, you will understand why we must believe and accept him to pass on his Word. His Word encourages us to never give up. Pray to Jesus Christ and faithfully stand on his Word. As Jesus strengthens you, you will be equipped and encouraged to reach the lost and hurting by sharing the truth, passing the torch of Christ!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl L. Lansdown's new book is an engaging argument for the importance of sharing God's Word.

Lansdown pairs reflective passages along with question-and-answer sections to aid readers in finding a new understanding of Jesus and His teachings.

