Karen Franceschini's newly released "I Promise to Always Be with You: God's Promise for Children" is an encouraging message of God's love for young readers

"I Promise to Always Be with You: God's Promise for Children" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Franceschini is a charming message of love and hope for the next generation that expresses God's commitment to the children of the world.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Promise to Always Be with You: God's Promise for Children": a comforting message for young readers. "I Promise to Always Be with You: God's Promise for Children" is the creation of published author Karen Franceschini, who has worked in the field of early childhood education for thirty-five years. Franceschini holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Child Development.
Franceschini shares, "I Promise to Always Be with You gives children (and all who read it) the assurance that God is always present in their lives and has a purpose for them in the world. Through simple words and colorful illustrations, children are sure to feel confident that they are never alone. I Promise to Always Be with You can be read as a bedtime prayer or anytime a child needs a comforting word. It is proof that God walks with them throughout their lives and teaches of God's special promise to them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Franceschini's new book expresses a powerful and supportive message for children of all backgrounds.
Franceschini's passion for inspiring young minds is apparent within the pages of this hopeful narrative.
Consumers can purchase "I Promise to Always Be with You: God's Promise for Children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Promise to Always Be with You: God's Promise for Children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
