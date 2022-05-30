Ron Hall's newly released "A Few Very Short Stories" is an enjoyable collection of tales of the past and life growing up in the mountains

"A Few Very Short Stories" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Hall is an entertaining arrangement of brief but impactful narratives that explore a variety of topics from the dangers of bears to country stores of the past.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Few Very Short Stories": a fresh collection of country-bred tales. "A Few Very Short Stories" is the creation of published author Ron Hall, a creative octogenarian who was born during the Great Depression, served in the US Navy, and has carried a lifelong appreciation for a loving childhood in the Appalachian Mountains of Southwest Virginia.

Hall shares, "Did GrPa kill a bear with his fist? Find out. See the 'Bear Facts.'

"Green apple two steps, grabbling crawdads, possum hunting, and acifidity bags.

"Hog slaughter and pork processing in the backyard. Make a soccer ball from a pig's bladder.

"Mountain boy conquers abject fear and slays a giant egg-eating snake.

"The Great Economic Depression: The CCC and Maness Recreational Park.

"Two second graders wild bus ride and discovery of the big treasure in the ashes of a burned-out house.

"Growing up in a country house, home alone with Daddy and a war's remorse."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Hall's new book will delight and entertain as readers are transported back to a simpler time.

Hall draws from a rich life history and appreciation of mountain life to present a collection of short stories that are certain to amuse.

Consumers can purchase "A Few Very Short Stories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Few Very Short Stories," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing