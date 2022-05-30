Aaron J. Duckworth's newly released "Cautious" is an action-packed tale of survival as one young man finds an unexpected and unwelcome surprise in a sleepy college town

"Cautious" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aaron J. Duckworth is a fast-paced young adult fiction that has layers of suspense and science fiction rolled into one exciting narrative.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cautious": a gripping tale of experimental testing and a mysterious illness. "Cautious" is the creation of published author Aaron J. Duckworth, a passionate creator in the writing and music fields who is soon to graduate from Central Washington University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Duckworth shares, "Congratulations!
"You have been selected to attend Timber Creek University's fifteenth annual SAMS Summer Program!
"Quincy Love overhears his mother shouting from the kitchen.
"'Are you opening my mail agai…'
"'You got in! Wait till I tell my mom!'
"Recently graduated from high school, Quincy prepares to take the next step in life.
"College…
"In the heart of Wolfpine, Washington, the model small-college-town, Quincy attends school at TCU alongside thousands of other students: all studying together for classes and exams, working nine to five to pay for their tuition, napping for a good chunk of the day just because, or even partying all night even though there's a midterm exam the next morning.
"Quincy must prepare for the tough trials that lie ahead. Hopefully, packing enough food, school supplies, clothes, entertainment, a weapon—everything that will help him succeed while he's away from home.
"As Wolfpine may hold more secrets than many perceive, how will Quincy navigate this mysterious town? And what secrets lie in wait to be discovered?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aaron J. Duckworth's new book will have readers on the edge of their seats as they race to see what awaits Quincy inside of Wolfpine.
Duckworth presents an exciting new voice in the science fiction genre that is certain to captivate the imagination.
Consumers can purchase "Cautious" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Cautious," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
