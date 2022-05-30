Chaplain Rick Paetzke's newly released "Life of Miracles" is a thoughtful exploration of the author's life and spiritual experiences

"Life of Miracles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Rick Paetzke is a fascinating memoir that follows the author from birth through adulthood and discusses the near-death experiences, dangerous circumstances, and unfaltering faith that has led to his present life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life of Miracles": an enjoyable memoir that explores the trials and triumphs of life. "Life of Miracles" is the creation of published author Chaplain Rick Paetzke, a dedicated family man who enjoys sharing time with his beloved wife, son, daughter, and granddaughter.
Chaplain Paetzke shares, "My book is the written story of the many miracles I experienced throughout my life that helped define the person I am and the faith I have today. It's told where and when I experienced them. The feelings are raw, and the emotional journey is as real as anyone can feel. May its message be translated to an experience that can be felt through its words.
"When I was growing up, I would say, 'God, if you're real, show me, and I will live for you.' He did that and much more. This book was written for all believers and nonbelievers, to give you all hope now and for the hereafter.
"My life is told in a timeline, from my miraculous birth to my experimental teens and an adulthood filled with bad decisions made, all along never being forgotten by the God Almighty. You will be able to tell the times I experienced his divine interventions, my experiences being as real as you. I hope you find this as interesting as it was when I lived it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaplain Rick Paetzke's new book presents the reader with a nostalgic and reflective discussion of life.
Chaplain Paetzke shares a compelling life experience for the enjoyment and encouragement of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Life of Miracles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Life of Miracles," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.