Chaplain Rick Paetzke's newly released "Life of Miracles" is a thoughtful exploration of the author's life and spiritual experiences

"Life of Miracles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Rick Paetzke is a fascinating memoir that follows the author from birth through adulthood and discusses the near-death experiences, dangerous circumstances, and unfaltering faith that has led to his present life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life of Miracles": an enjoyable memoir that explores the trials and triumphs of life. "Life of Miracles" is the creation of published author Chaplain Rick Paetzke, a dedicated family man who enjoys sharing time with his beloved wife, son, daughter, and granddaughter.

Chaplain Paetzke shares, "My book is the written story of the many miracles I experienced throughout my life that helped define the person I am and the faith I have today. It's told where and when I experienced them. The feelings are raw, and the emotional journey is as real as anyone can feel. May its message be translated to an experience that can be felt through its words.

"When I was growing up, I would say, 'God, if you're real, show me, and I will live for you.' He did that and much more. This book was written for all believers and nonbelievers, to give you all hope now and for the hereafter.

"My life is told in a timeline, from my miraculous birth to my experimental teens and an adulthood filled with bad decisions made, all along never being forgotten by the God Almighty. You will be able to tell the times I experienced his divine interventions, my experiences being as real as you. I hope you find this as interesting as it was when I lived it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaplain Rick Paetzke's new book presents the reader with a nostalgic and reflective discussion of life.

Chaplain Paetzke shares a compelling life experience for the enjoyment and encouragement of readers from any background.

