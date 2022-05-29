P&D Hobby Shop Store Closing Sale Begins with Deep Discounts

Store Closing; P&D Hobby Shop announced that a store closing sales event will begin on Wednesday June 1st, 2022 at its retail store in Fraser, MI with discounts up to 50% off throughout the store. P&D Hobby Shop is a specialty retail store which sells a variety products across many different hobbies including; model railroading, radio controlled car/truck racing, model building, slot car racing, model rocketry, role playing games, airbrushing, pinewood derby car building, radio controlled aircraft flying, hobby tools, and more.
FRASER, Mich., May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Initial Discounts of Up to 50% Will Start on June 1st, 2022; The store closing event will include items from every department and most fixtures.
The owners of P&D Hobby Shop today announced that a store closing sales event will begin on Wednesday June 1st, 2022 at its retail store in Fraser, MI. The address of the store is 31280 Groesbeck, Fraser, MI 48026. The store is located on Groesbeck, just north of 13 mile road (next to Oak Ridge Market).
They are conducting the liquidation sale as a result of the recent economic downturn and the passing of the previous owner and founder.
P&D Hobby Shop is a specialty retail store which sells a variety products across many different hobbies including; model railroading, radio controlled car/truck racing, model building, slot car racing, model rocketry, role playing games, airbrushing, pinewood derby car building, radio controlled aircraft flying, hobby tools, and more. As part of the sale, customers can expect initial discounts of up to 50% off original prices for all in-store merchandise.
"P&D offers a large selection of hobby grade radio controlled vehicles and accessories as well as model railroading supplies, model kits, rockets, slot cars and hobby tools - at a great value. We encourage customers to shop early for the very best selection as the store closing sales will last for a limited time only," said Jim Mucci, one of the store's current owners.
The store liquidation sale is expected to last approximately 6-8 weeks, or until all merchandise is sold. Store fixtures and equipment, including glass showcases and shelving units, will also be available for purchase. All purchases made during the liquidation sale will be final.
For updated details regarding the store liquidation sale including special store hours and policies, visit the P&D Hobby Shop facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/pdhobbyshop
Visit https://pdhobbyshop.convertri.com to be the First to know about new discount alerts & updates.
Media Contact
James Mucci, P&D Hobby Shop, 1 586-296-6116, info@pdhobbyshop.com
SOURCE P&D Hobby Shop
