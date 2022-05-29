Cowlitz Indian Tribe Announces Sudden Passing of Chairman David Barnett

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that the Cowlitz Indian Tribe announces that David Barnett, the General Council Chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, died unexpectedly last night of an apparent heart attack at his home in Shoreline, Washington.
Chairman Barnett served as leader of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe since he was elected to the position in June 2021. Barnett dedicated his life to serving the Cowlitz people. He led with passion, deep generosity and an unending commitment to the Cowlitz Tribe. His legacy is one that touched the lives of many.
In accordance with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe's succession plan, Chairman Barnett is succeeded by Patty Kinswa-Gaiser, General Council Vice-Chair.
"At this difficult time, the tribe will pull together to honor Dave's legacy and continue his vision," Kinswa-Gaiser said.
As his spirit soars with the eagles, we ask for you to respect the privacy of Barnett's family and the Tribe during this time. Details for a celebration of life will be forthcoming.
ABOUT THE COWLITZ INDIAN TRIBE
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe, the Forever People, is a sovereign nation located in the Pacific Northwest. A growing force in the community, the mission of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe is to preserve and honor the legacy of its elders and ancestors by empowering a tribal community that promotes social justice and economic well-being, secures aboriginal lands, respects culture and sovereignty, and fosters justice, freedom and mutual welfare. The Cowlitz Reservation neighbors Ridgefield, Washington. More information can be found at cowlitz.org.
