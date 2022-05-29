MEDIA ADVISORY - Mississauga Political and Business Leaders Kick Off Tourism Week; Encourage Federal Government to Help Address Significant Wait Times at Pearson Airport

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Mississauga's political and business leaders, including Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Tourism Mississauga and the Mississauga Board of Trade, have come together to celebrate Tourism Week and ask the federal government for support to address issues causing significant delays for travellers at Pearson International Airport.
Date:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Time:
Remarks at 11:30 am, EST
A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.
Location:
Toronto Pearson Airport
International Arrivals - Terminal 1
Media Teleconference Line:
Local: 416-764-8682
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549
Confirmation #: 26015295
Notes:
Please RSVP at the following email: Ciara.Dushnisky@teneo.com
Parking:
Media to park in T1 Parking Lot on Level 4 Arrivals or Level 5 Departures.
Follow signs for South Bridge to arrive at the Terminal.
Take Escalators on the left or elevator one level down and proceed to International arrivals.
Livestream:
Unlock the Summer YouTube Channel
