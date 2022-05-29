CCTV+: CGTN documentary casts light on tragedy behind one million COVID deaths reported in U.S.

BEIJING, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A documentary aired on China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Saturday cast a light on the United States' failure to tame the COVID-19 outbreak as the country reached the grim milestone of one million deaths from the virus.
Titled "A milestone to mourn: America's one million COVID deaths", the documentary unveils the internal disparities of the world's top economy as ordinary people suffer and perish with little protection, while its health care industry has kept raking in enormous profits amid the pandemic.
The five-part documentary highlighted the politics, mistakes, profiteers and victims of the epidemic, while also examining the aftermath of the outbreak.
PART ONE: POLITICS - "That one may smile and smile and be a villain."
PART TWO: MISTAKES - "What's done cannot be undone."
PART THREE: PROFITEERS - "Fair is foul, and foul is fair."
PART FOUR: VICTIMS - "Double, double toil and trouble."
PART FIVE: AFTERMATH - "Can the devil speak true?"
Link: https://youtu.be/FOQ4jMGxKfk
