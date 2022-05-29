SpendEdge's Fuel Cards Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Pricing Trends and Strategies

NEW YORK, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total SA are among the top most important suppliers for Fuel Cards market.
The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Fuel Cards sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats?
Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
- What is the expected price change in the market?
The Fuel Cards Market is expected to have a price change of 4%-8% during 2022-2026.
- Who are the top players in the market?
BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total SA. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Tiered Pricing model, and Subscription-based Pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Fuel Cards Market.
- What will be incremental spend in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?
The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 326.3 billion, during 2022-2026.
- What is the CAGR for Fuel Cards market?
The Fuel Cards market will grow at a CAGR of about 9.21% during 2022-2026.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Insights Provided in the Fuel Cards Research Report:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices?
- Favorability of the current Fuel Cards's TCO (total cost of ownership)
- How is the price forecast expected to change?
- Key trends and drivers in this market
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
