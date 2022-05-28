Cueto Law Group sues company Tied to Evan Tromp for alleged Breach of Contract and Unjust Enrichment

In the lawsuit, Operational and Financial Advisory, LLC. is being sued for alleged breach of contract.

MIAMI, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cueto Law Group, an international business law firm based in Miami, Florida, represents plaintiffs against Operational and Financial Advisory LLC, a company tied to Evan Tromp.

In the lawsuit, Operational and Financial Advisory, LLC. is being sued for alleged breach of contract. The allegations state that the company executed a loan agreement with Plaintiff. According to the complaint, the loan agreement was signed by Evan Tromp on behalf of the company. The court documents allege that Defendant failed to repay the loan with accrued interest despite the fact that Evan Tromp, acting as an authorized member of the company, entered into a settlement agreement in this case.

As it stands, the complaint has two counts. The first count involves an alleged breach of contract under which Plaintiff claims that the Defendant failed to repay the loan. The second count involves an alleged unjust enrichment, under which Plaintiff alleges that the Defendant unjustly enriched itself by not repaying the loan. The Miami-Dade County Circuit Court case number is 2019-004685-CA-01

Media Contact

Santiago Cueto, Cueto Law Group P.L., 1 305-777-0377, cuetolawgroup@gmail.com

SOURCE Cueto Law Group P.L.