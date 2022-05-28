Lax.com Acquires Zimagear To Strengthen Its Team Sales And Custom Apparel Business

Lax.com, the leading online lacrosse specialty retailer, is excited to announce the acquisition of Zimagear. With this acquisition, Lax.com will aim to grow its creative capabilities, sublimated uniform, helmet decal, and custom apparel offerings.
NORWALK, Conn., May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lax.com, the leading online lacrosse specialty retailer, is excited to announce the acquisition of Zimagear. With this acquisition, Lax.com will aim to grow its creative capabilities, sublimated uniform, helmet decal, and custom apparel offerings.
Over the past decade, Zimagear has established itself as a leader in custom helmet decals, sublimated uniforms, and apparel design. During its time in the lacrosse industry, Zimagear has worked with several top 20 collegiate teams, elite clubs such as Team 91, 2 Way, Eclipse, and Blue Star, as well as the nations top high school programs. Zimagear is also widely recognized for its work with Maverik Showtime, providing uniforms and decals for what is considered to be the country's top recruiting event each year. With this new partnership with Lax.com and its vast footprint across the sports landscape, Zimagear is excited to grow significantly in the coming years, staying true to the fundamental idea of creating an eye-catching and high quality product.
"For years Zimagear has been recognized as the premier creative source and provider of outstanding, high quality uniforms and apparel. For Lax.com, the acquisition is another step towards being the very best lacrosse specialty retailer and team sales provider," stated John Arrix, CEO of Lax.com. Arrix continued, "The acquisition is a strategic move for us, putting Lax.com in a position to serve customers better than anyone in the sport of lacrosse."
"Since day one, Zimagear has strived to deliver the best creative and highest quality product possible. When approached by Lax.com, Tyler and I agreed our expertise will help fuel growth for Lax.com. We are excited to be part of a team that will service lacrosse better than anyone else in our industry," stated Dan Dlugozima.
Lax.com has been a top lacrosse specialty retailer since 1999, servicing over 50,000 individual orders and over 250 teams per year. Lax.com's offices and warehouse are located in Norwalk, CT, the heart of Fairfield County, where some of the best lacrosse players are bred. Lax.com has also been widely known as a leader in lacrosse content and highlights, boasting a reach of over 200,000 followers and subscribers across all social media channels. Zimagear was founded by Danny Dlugozima Sr. and his sons Ty and Dan Dlugozima. Zimagear's main offices are located in Florida but are expected to relocate specific services to Lax.com's location in Norwalk, CT.
For More Information Contact:
Questions@lax.com
http://www.lax.com
http://www.zimagear.com
Media Contact
Christian Cortes, Lax.com, 1 8552555294, ccortes@lax.com
SOURCE Lax.com
