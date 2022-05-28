Purchase the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Hall Volkswagen

Wisconsin-based Hall Volkswagen is selling the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport are now available for purchase at the Hall Volkswagen dealership in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Customers who are interested in getting behind the wheel of one of these mid-size family SUVs can schedule a test drive.

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas has an aesthetic appeal owing to its futuristic front design, which includes a powerful three-bar grille and full-LED lighting. The 2022 Atlas has a passenger volume of 154 cu. ft. and can easily seat seven passengers. Inside the Atlas, comfort and convenience are a priority with the three-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control and leatherette-wrapped and heated multifunction steering wheel. The Fender Premium Audio system offers a live performance-like atmosphere.

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport has a distinctive profile with a low roofline, sleek lines, and an athletic stance. It has enough room for five passengers as well as cargo. To keep passengers safe, this stylish SUV has a blend of passive and active safety systems.

A 235 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TSI® engine and a strong 276 horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine are available in both variants. An eight-speed automatic transmission transmits power from these engines to the wheels.

To learn more about these models, customers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.hallvw.com/ or call the sales department on (262) 435-5513. Customers can also visit the dealership located at 19809 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045.

