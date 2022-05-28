Purchase the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Hall Volkswagen

Wisconsin-based Hall Volkswagen is selling the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport are now available for purchase at the Hall Volkswagen dealership in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Customers who are interested in getting behind the wheel of one of these mid-size family SUVs can schedule a test drive.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas has an aesthetic appeal owing to its futuristic front design, which includes a powerful three-bar grille and full-LED lighting. The 2022 Atlas has a passenger volume of 154 cu. ft. and can easily seat seven passengers. Inside the Atlas, comfort and convenience are a priority with the three-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control and leatherette-wrapped and heated multifunction steering wheel. The Fender Premium Audio system offers a live performance-like atmosphere.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport has a distinctive profile with a low roofline, sleek lines, and an athletic stance. It has enough room for five passengers as well as cargo. To keep passengers safe, this stylish SUV has a blend of passive and active safety systems.
A 235 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TSI® engine and a strong 276 horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine are available in both variants. An eight-speed automatic transmission transmits power from these engines to the wheels.
To learn more about these models, customers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.hallvw.com/ or call the sales department on (262) 435-5513. Customers can also visit the dealership located at 19809 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045.
Media Contact
Charlie Hall, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, chall@hallcars.com
SOURCE Hall Volkswagen
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.