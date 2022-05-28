Lizzie's Lice Pickers Is Providing a 10% On Lice Removal Products

Lizzie's Lice Pickers is a professional lice removal service. We specialize in the identification and removal of head lice on children and adults using non-toxic all natural enzyme-based products.

ORANGE, Calif., May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lizzie's Lice Pickers is pleased to announce that they are offering a 10% discount on all their lice removal products. The problem with head lice is that they spread fast, and if a person does not try to stop them, they can easily become a concern time and again. That's why Lizzie's Lice Pickers has an array of products that can keep children and adults and their households lice-free. Apart from natural lice removal products, Lizzie's Lice Pickers can also offer services that can help stop lice re-infestation.

Lice treatment is a cost-efficient way of getting rid of lice. It is also the ideal alternative for children and adults who need or prefer to prevent using pesticides. Like handwashing, lice treatment teaches young kids personal hair care habits that benefit them and themselves.

Lizzie's Lice Pickers has reiterated its commitment to boost accessibility through affordability by announcing a ten percent discount on all its lice treatment products for children and adults. By doing so, the professional lice removal service aims to offer high-quality products while accommodating different budgets.

Established many years ago, the company's traditional and modern lice removal products have been sought for their efficacy and superior quality.

Talking about their reasonable lice removal products, a spokesperson from the company stated the following, "We genuinely believe that everybody deserves to have a hair that is healthy and free of any lice. Our lice removal products allow people to have healthy, clean, and lice-free hair without having to spend a huge amount of money. This ten percent discount is only the icing on the cake for our already budgeted lice hair removal products."

Lizzie's Lice Pickers aims to offer a pain-free, simple, and reasonable way to get rid of lice and their eggs. Backed by their guarantee, the company screens head to find lice, teaches customers, and treats them to avoid future occurrences.

They are also available to service schools for checking lice. They help educate parents and schools about lice transmission and their life cycle. Also, they serve families from the comfort of their homes with their in-home services or from their professional lice treatment salon that is conveniently located in Orange, CA.

For details and pricing, visit http://www.lizzieslicepickers.com.

About Lizzie's Lice Pickers

Lizzie's Lice Pickers is a specialized lice removal service in Orange, California, specializing in the identification and eradication of head lice in adults and children. They do this using non-toxic, hypoallergenic, natural, and enzyme-based products. The business endeavors to help the community learn about head lice and to help people accomplish safe and fast lice elimination and prevention.

To find out more about their lice removal products, call Sarah DeMarzo at (714) 602-6274 or email her at lizzieslicepickers@gmail.com. Visit their official website at http://www.lizzieslicepickers.com to check out other products they offer.

