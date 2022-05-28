Tenorshare Partners with Student Beans to Offer 45% Exclusive Discount for Student

NEW YORK, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, a leading software company, has announced that it has launched a partnership with the English website Student Beans to offer 45% off on almost all products. Tenorshare encourages education and learning and the aim of the student discount program is to help students solve their iOS and Android phone issues at a lower price!
"We're so excited to launch this student discount program with Student Beans! Students just need to log in or sign up for a StudentBeans account and verify their identity. They will get a student discount code. And then, they can purchase what they need. They will save 45% off via using the student discount code," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the student discount program.
Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/student-discount.html
Some popular products students are looking for:
- Tenorshare ReiBoot enables you to fix 150+ iOS/iPadOS system issues without losing data, like iPhone recovery mode, iPhone stuck on Apple logo, iPhone keeps turning on and off, iPad won't turn on, etc.
- Tenorshare UltData is able to directly recover deleted data from iPhone/iPad without backing up.
- Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer can easily transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone and restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone.
- Tenorshare iCareFone can help you effectively transfer, backup & restore your iOS15/iPadOS 15 data. Using iCareFone, you can also flexibly manage contacts, photos, videos, apps, books, and bookmarks.
- Tenorshare UltData for Android can recover deleted photos, videos, and WhatsApp messages from Android phones without root.
Please note discount code only applies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The discount code does not apply to Tenorshare iAnyGo or Tenorshare 4MeKey products.
Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. Tenorshare provides users with solutions for data management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/
