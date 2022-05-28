Steven K. Wilson MD, FACS, FRCS Named New Global Medical Director for Rigicon

Prof. Steven K. Wilson was named as the new global medical director for Rigicon, Inc. effective May 2022. Prof. Wilson has five decades of experience and expertise in prosthetic urology. It is expected as Rigicon's new global medical director, he will contribute to product enhancements, coordinate compliance/regulation, and supervise clinical research.

Steven K. Wilson, MD, FACS, FRCS, was formerly Professor of Urology at the University of Arkansas. The Steven K. Wilson Chair of Prosthetic Urology was endowed at this University in 2007. Through 49 years of practice and over 11,000 implants, he has performed prosthesis surgery in 54 countries and has been a visiting professor at most American training programs and numerous foreign centers. He is an author of over 257 peer-reviewed publications as well as 19 textbook chapters, 32 surgical videos, and 6 prosthetic urology textbooks. He was the 2010 recipient of the St Paul's Medal of the British Association of Urologic Surgeons, which is given yearly to a single urologist outside of the United Kingdom that has contributed significantly to world urology. In 2013, the F. Brantley Scott Award of Excellence was designated to Wilson. In 2017, he received the inaugural "Living Legend Award" of the Society of Urologic Prosthetic Surgeons. Last year the Sexual Medicine Society of North America honored Wilson with its Lifetime Achievement Award in Sexual Medicine. Commencing in 2021, the "Wilson Cup" is presented yearly at the AUA to the outstanding prosthetic urologist.

Prof. Steven K. Wilson is most recognized for his innovation of new surgical techniques, which have helped make the complex implantation of penile implants and sphincters less invasive. Many of the timely enhancements to the penile prosthesis and special implantation instruments/retractors are the result of Wilson's inventions & clinical research. It is expected as Rigicon's global medical director, he will contribute to product enhancements, coordinate compliance/regulation, and supervise clinical research.

