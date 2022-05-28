Best Educational Toys & Media for Kids from Around the Globe - Spring 2022

The independent Academics' Choice Awards program and its seals of excellence are recognized worldwide by consumers and educational institutions as indicators of genuinely effective learning products that stimulate the mind, and develop critical thinking thinking skills for success in school and life.

APTOS, Calif., May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Academics' Choice today congratulates all winners of the Spring 2022 Academics' Choice Awards, a prestigious seal of educational quality, reserved only for the best mind-building media and toys. The winners include teacher-approved, brain-boosting products from Creta Class, SimplyFun, The Learning Journey International LLC, Activites for Learning, Inc., Press4kids, GOFA INTERNATIONAL, Nanjing Jiqidao Intelligent Technology Co., Silver Comet Studios, OK Play, Oceanhouse Media, BYJU'S, Funny Panda, Beijing Yitongzhijia Education Technology Co., Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, Math for Love, NAEYC, Mrs Wordsmith, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Ravensburger, Melon Rind, ThinkFun, and more! The full list of winners is posted online at http://www.academicschoice.com/2022.

The Academics' Choice Advisory Board consists of leading thinkers and graduates from Princeton, Harvard, George Washington University, and other reputable educational institutions. Product-appropriate volunteer reviewers, combined with the brainpower of the Board, determine the coveted winners. Entries are judged by category (i.e. mobile app, toy, book, website, magazine, etc.), subject area, and grade level, and evaluated based on standardized criteria rooted in constructivist learning theory.

"We are thrilled to learn our newest Social Sciences & Studies game, SavannaScapes, was recognized as a 2022 Academics' Choice Award Winner," said Patty Pearcy, President & CEO of SimplyFun. "Our product team along with consulting ecologist Dr. Meredith Palmer worked incredibly hard to create an immersive and educational game that simplifies the complexity of ecology and promotes a curiosity for wildlife conservation. This game not only sparks an appreciation for the world around us, it's wildly fun!"

"We are very happy and honored that one of the many products in Kidz Learn Applications, titled 'Kidz Learning Vocabulary and Math' received the Spring 2022 Academics' Choice Smart Media Award. The journey in making educational digital products has been adventurous, mostly self reliant hence risky, educational, arduous and testing. But, small actions with the right mind can have the potential to make a positive impact. Winning the notable and commendable Academics' Choice Award proves the saying above." - Gomathy Shankaran, Founder and Owner, Kidz Learn Applications

Many of the products that are evaluated by the Academics' Choice Awards team are donated to a variety of worthy charities including the Kids In Need Foundation and the Toys for Tots Foundation.

About Academics' Choice:

Academics' Choice helps consumers find exceptional brain-boosting material. Academics' Choice is the only international awards program designed to bring increased recognition to publishers, manufacturers, independent authors and developers that aim to stimulate cognitive development. A volunteer panel of product-appropriate judges, including parents, educators, scientists, artists, doctors, nurses, librarians, students and children, evaluate submissions based on educational benefits such as higher-order thinking skills, character building, creative play, durability and originality. Only the genuine "mind-builders" are recognized with the coveted Academics' Choice Awards.

