Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina of Sunset World Group Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

On May 28, Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina celebrates 20 years of offering luxury yacht services as well as many water activities in Cancun.
CANCUN, Mexico, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 28, Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina celebrates 20 years of offering luxury yacht services as well as many water activities in Cancun. The celebration began last February when the famous Sunset World Boat Parade was held at its facilities with the fun theme of "Carnival" A dozen boats sailed through the Nichupté Lagoon decorated with striking motifs and colors that attracted the attention of those who saw them pass from land.
Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina offers private yacht rentals to enjoy an adventure or romantic journey, in addition to other activities such as snorkeling and diving tours, tours to Isla Mujeres, wave runners and flyboard, and in addition the fleet includes luxury yachts and speedboats. The Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina crew is recognized for the quality of its service, offering the most authentic Mexican hospitality and great experiences on board.
"The Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina anniversary is one of the great reasons Sunset World Group has to celebrate this 2022," commented PhD Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations of Sunset World Group. "Since 2002 our marina has offered fun adventures, romantic moments and luxury experiences to our members and guests; that is why we will toast next May 28," she added.
Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business with more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.
Media Contact
Nayely Nahuat, Sunset World, +52 (998) 287 3502, marcom@sunset.com.mx
SOURCE Sunset World
