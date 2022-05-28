Zuddl launches Studio - a video production and streaming platform made for events

Zuddl Studio is a powerful yet simple web-based video production and streaming platform that empowers companies, agencies, and freelancers to create broadcast-quality video content themselves.

BOSTON and HYDERABAD, India, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuddl, an event platform provider, launched Zuddl Studio - a powerful yet simple web-based video production and streaming platform that empowers companies, agencies, and freelancers to create broadcast-quality video content themselves.

With this product, Zuddl aims to enable organizers to produce and stream high-quality video content year-round rather than just for their most important events - all at a fraction of what it would cost when outsourced to an external agency.

Existing cloud studio platforms are built with individual streamers and content creators in mind. Zuddl Studio, however, caters to the complex use cases of enterprises and events ensuring predictability and a stress-free live show experience.

Among other capabilities, its top features include a Backstage which is a persistent virtual green room that can be used to make sure speakers are ready to go live, to coordinate show logistics and handle back to back speakers.

With the Scenes feature in Studio, organizers can even pre-configure their entire show before going live. They can pre-upload videos and presentations and invite speakers and compose them into scenes that can go live with one click. They can also multiselect speakers, backgrounds and other assets and update them with one single click which means none of those choppy transitions.

Talking about the value of Zuddl Studio, Bharat Varma, Co-founder & CEO of Zuddl added: "Currently, high-quality video production for events is mainly achieved through external support - this involves a lot of time, effort and money. And while there are other streaming solutions available, those platforms are not customized to the needs of an event organizer. So, we want to give event organizers a simple web-based tool that gives them studio-quality production while also eliminating any last-minute hiccups while streaming an event."

Zuddl Studio is compatible with multiple event and webinar platforms like Zoom, Teams & Hopin and is available for a free trial. Those interested can get beta access by joining the waitlist via this link.

Zuddl is a unified event platform, which helps enterprises design immersive branded experiences. Large organizations across the globe such as Google, Dicks Sporting Goods, Microsoft, Kellogg's and Grant Thornton trust Zuddl to host their virtual events. In January 2022, Zuddl announced that it closed $13.35 mn in Series A funding. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com

