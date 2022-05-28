Alliance between IBTS and the Municipality of Coamo to develop a Municipal Recovery Plan

IBTS--a non-profit organization--will work to achieve the comprehensive recovery of the Municipality of Coamo, Puerto Rico, together with the communities it serves.

COAMO, Puerto Rico, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS) announced it has signed an agreement with the Autonomous Municipality of Coamo, Puerto Rico, to develop its Municipal Recovery Plan (MRP).

The MRP Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing (HUD) Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and administered by the Puerto Rico Department of Housing (PRDOH), allocates funds to the municipalities of Puerto Rico to carry out planning activities that address conditions created or exacerbated by the devastating hurricanes of 2017. The resulting Municipal Recovery Plans will guide the development of stronger, safer and more resilient communities.

Together with its partners Estudios Técnicos Inc., and ATCS, IBTS will provide a multidisciplinary approach to developing Coamo's MRP, ensuring that community members and stakeholders have ample opportunity to participate in the process.

"With the MRP Program, Coamo will benefit from a roadmap that will guide their efforts as they continue to strengthen the economy and sustainability of its municipality. Community involvement is a critical component of a successful MRP. It is from the residents of Coamo that we will first learn what it was like before, during and after the hurricanes and what actions and projects are needed to recover and build resilience," said Agnes Crespo Quintana, director of the IBTS office in Puerto Rico. "With IBTS, ATCS, and ETI, Coamo will have a team of experts in municipal planning, long-term community recovery, and federal grant programs, such as CDBG-DR. The IBTS team will work hand in hand with Coamo, its residents, businesses, community organizations, neighboring municipalities, and the central government of Puerto Rico to ensure a resilient recovery for Coamo and all of its people," Crespo said.

Work on Coamo's MRP began in May 2022 and will continue for six months. For more information about IBTS and the MRP program, visit https://www.ibts.org/mrp/.

About the Municipality of Coamo

Founded in 1579, Coamo is one of the oldest municipalities in Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria caused significant damage to the Municipality, including numerous landslides and the destruction of more than 2,000 homes and many buildings that are integral to its economy. The MRP program will help Coamo continue its work strengthening its economic development and resilience in the face of future disasters.

About IBTS

IBTS is a national nonprofit organization and trusted advisor and partner to local, state, and federal governments. IBTS provides building code expertise; federal grants management; disaster planning, mitigation, and recovery expertise; local government solutions; solar quality assurance; and resilience services. With a long history of providing solar energy services in Puerto Rico, IBTS established its permanent Puerto Rico Office following the 2017 hurricanes to assist with the Island's recovery. IBTS' work is guided by a Board of Directors with representatives from the Council of State Governments (CSG), the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National Governor's Association, and the National League of Cities (NLC).

About ATCS

ATCS provides multidisciplinary engineering consulting services, specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of transportation, traffic engineering and planning, environmental, geospatial, site civil, rail and transit, buildings and facilities, air and noise, and emergency management services. ATCS has nine offices across Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and North Carolina.

About Estudios Técnicos, Inc., (ETI)

Estudios Técnicos, Inc., (ETI) is the leading planning, research, market strategy, social analysis, and economic advisory consulting firm in Puerto Rico. With more than 35 years of operation on the Island, ETI staff disciplines include economics, planning, law, statistics, management, finance, marketing, communications, data analysis, programming, and geography, among others.

# # #

Media Contact

Gabby Geraci, IBTS, (571) 320-1742, mgeraci@ibts.org

SOURCE IBTS