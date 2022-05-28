Mack International's Linda Mack awarded category winner for Leading Individual Service Product Provider at the 9th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2022

As an industry leader, Linda Mack of Mack International has been given the honor of winning the 'Leading Individual (Service Product Provider)' award in the 9th Family Wealth Report Awards 2022 program

CHICAGO, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth management and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Linda Mack, Founder and President of Mack International was recently selected as the winner in the category of Leading Individual (Service Product Provider) in the 9th Family Wealth Report Awards 2022 program. This leadership category acknowledges exceptional individuals working in the private client world. The formal announcement was made May 25, 2022. The citation read as follows:

Linda Mack, Founder and President of Mack International, has single-handedly created a niche family office search practice where none previously existed. Derivative of that, she has become a unique source of data and market intelligence on this opaque corner of the industry.

Commenting on the award, Linda Mack said, "We are committed to continuing our to be our client's most trusted advisors and sharing our key learnings, insights and ideas as thought leaders in the industry, benefitting clients and colleagues alike. Being recognized among best-in-class as an individual provider is an exceptional honor."

Showcasing 'best of breed' in North America, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialty which the prestigious panel of an independent judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year'. Each of these categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes Family Wealth Report awards so prized amongst winners and commended firms and individuals.

The Family Wealth Report Awards are part of a global program run by ClearView Financial Media and its sister publications Wealth Briefing and Wealth Briefing Asia, encompassing all the world's major wealth management centers.

Participants around the world recognize that winning awards is particularly important in these challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner's business and operating model.

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission."

Harris further clarified that these awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. "That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the North American family office and wealth management space, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in American wealth management."

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier, boutique retained executive search and strategic management/human capital consulting firm serving national and international clients in the family office, family business enterprise and the investment and wealth management industries on national and international basis. Founded in 2002, the firm has achieved an exceptional track record of success as evidenced by its unmatched industry expertise, in-depth market knowledge and unparalleled track record of success. Founder and President, Linda C. Mack has established proprietary methodologies such as the Mack 360© and is credited for having coined the term "expert generalist" in the industry.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Wealth Briefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.

Media Contact

isabel bolt, mack international, 8173015461, isabelbolt1@gmail.com

SOURCE mack international