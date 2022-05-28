Dymedix Diagnostics, INC attending the 36th Annual Sleep2022 Medical Conference in June

Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc is preparing to go "Back to Sleep" in Charlotte, NC for the 36th annual medical conference of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS). SLEEP 2022, is an annual conference held jointly by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

SHOREVIEW, Minn., May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc is preparing to go "Back to Sleep" in Charlotte, NC for the 36th annual medical conference of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS). SLEEP 2022, is an annual conference held jointly by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

This educational conference brings together 5000 sleep medicine physicians, sleep researchers, sleep technologist, and other health professionals who are interested to learn and discuss the latest in sleep medical research, sleep diagnostics, and sleep health.

Dymedix Diagnostics, INC will be exhibiting and demonstrating their full line of diagnostics sensors used for sleep testing in the laboratory and for home sleep testing devices

Dymedix Diagnostics, INC is a leader in disposable diagnostic sensors utilizing Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF). These disposable diagnostic sensors not only provide accuracy and precision in testing but also promote safety in infection control. Since 1998, this company has focused on designing the most innovative sleep sensors for diagnostic testing.

The entire team will be attending this conference and look forward to discussing the latest in sleep diagnostic testing with their current customers. Dymedix Diagnostics is also looking forward to meeting colleagues that are new to Dymedix Diagnostics and PVDF Technology.

"We are excited to return to an in-person SLEEP conference and look forward to presenting our new innovative sensor designs as well as our comprehensive collection of disposable sleep sensors to technologists and physicians attending the conference," said Todd Eiken, Vice President of Product Development



Sleep 2022 will be held June 4th-8th at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Media Contact

Tammy Hannahs, Dymedix Diagnostics, INC, 740.502.5102, thannahs@dymedix.com

SOURCE Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc.