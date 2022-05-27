Luxury Yacht Market Size to Grow by 327.00 units at a CAGR of 11.32%| Motor Yachts segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Yacht Market size is expected to grow by 327.00 units with a YOY growth of 7.84% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the luxury yacht market is the increase in recreational tourism. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.

This market research report extensively covers Luxury Yacht Market segmentations by the following:

Type - Software and services

Motor yachts will gain a considerable part of the luxury yacht market. Because of the growing demand for luxury motor yachts from both individual owners and chartered yacht service providers, the motor yacht market is predicted to develop faster than the sail yacht category.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth. In Europe , the primary markets for luxury yachts are the United Kingdom and Germany . The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, vendor product launches will aid the growth of the luxury boat market in Europe .

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Luxury Yacht Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The rise in recreational tourism is one of the major drivers driving the luxury boat market. Tourism is a key economic activity that contributes significantly to the economic growth, employment, and social development of many countries across the world. This is partly due to a rise in the number of tourists from emerging nations like China and India, who spend nearly three times as much on overseas tourism as they do on domestic tourism. Increasing tourism and recreational activities are just two of the major reasons behind this.

Market Trend

The adoption of sophisticated materials is another important aspect propelling the luxury boat market forward. The majority of conventional boats are made of steel or aluminium, which makes them hefty and limits their fuel efficiency. Despite the fact that steel and aluminium are less expensive than alternative materials like glass fibre reinforced composites or pure carbon fibre, yacht builders recognise the overall benefits of using carbon fibre in the boat's construction.

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the luxury yacht market's expansion is the high cost of operating. ACs, televisions, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, and autopilot are all standard features onboard motor luxury yachts. Luxury yachts require a reliable power generation system to run all of these features. As a result, luxury motor yachts have higher operating and fueling expenditures than luxury sail yachts. The high operating costs of commercially used luxury boats provide a threat to the worldwide luxury yacht market, despite the fact that their private operation is minimal.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY now!

Luxury Yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2021-2025 327.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Brunswick Corp., Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Overmarine Group Spa, and Palumbo Group Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Luxury Yacht Market Segmentation

Type

Motor yachts



Sail yachts

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Luxury Yacht Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd.

Azimut Benetti SpA

Brunswick Corp.

Christensen Shipyards LLC

Damen Shipyards Group NV

Feadship Holland BV

FERRETTI SpA

Heesen Yachts Sales BV

Overmarine Group Spa

Palumbo Group Spa

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Luxury Yacht Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Product Insights and News

Alexander Marine Co. Ltd. - The company offers luxury yacht through MEGAYACHTS and MOTORYACHTS product segments.

The company offers luxury yacht through MEGAYACHTS and MOTORYACHTS product segments. Damen Shipyards Group - The company offers superyacht by Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

- The company offers superyacht by Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS. Azimut Benetti Spa - The company offers luxury yacht through Azimut Yachts brand.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Luxury Yacht Market - The increase in recreational tourism is notably driving the luxury yacht market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Seafreight Forwarding Market- The growing global cross-border e-commerce market driving the LCL volume is notably driving the sea freight forwarding market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 18: Motor yachts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 20: Sail yachts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Azimut Benetti SpA

Exhibit 46: Azimut Benetti SpA - Overview



Exhibit 47: Azimut Benetti SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Azimut Benetti SpA - Key offerings

10.5 Brunswick Corp.

Exhibit 49: Brunswick Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Brunswick Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51:Brunswick Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Brunswick Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Brunswick Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Christensen Shipyards LLC

Exhibit 54: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Overview



Exhibit 55: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Damen Shipyards Group NV

10.8 Feadship Holland BV

Exhibit 61: Feadship Holland BV - Overview



Exhibit 62: Feadship Holland BV - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Feadship Holland BV - Key offerings

10.9 FERRETTI SpA

Exhibit 64: FERRETTI SpA - Overview



Exhibit 65: FERRETTI SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 66:FERRETTI SpA - Key news



Exhibit 67: FERRETTI SpA - Key offerings

10.10 Heesen Yachts Sales BV

Exhibit 68: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Overview



Exhibit 69: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Product and service



Exhibit 70:Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key news



Exhibit 71: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key offerings

10.11 Overmarine Group Spa

Exhibit 72: Overmarine Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 73: Overmarine Group Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Overmarine Group Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Palumbo Group Spa

Exhibit 75: Palumbo Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 76: Palumbo Group Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Palumbo Group Spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-yacht-market-size-to-grow-by-327-00-units-at-a-cagr-of-11-32-motor-yachts-segment-is-expected-to-witness-lucrative-growth--technavio-301555795.html

SOURCE Technavio