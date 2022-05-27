Aircraft Hangar Market Size to grow by USD 1.04 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft hangar market has been segmented by product (fixed installed hangar and portable installed hangar) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). By product, the fixed installed hangar segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in commercial aviation, modernization of aircraft fleets and airports, increasing fleet capacity, and rising procurement of new aircraft are propelling the demand for fixed installed aircraft hangars.
The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.04 bn from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47, according to Technavio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing preference for the rental model is one of the trends in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The rise in construction of airports is driving the aircraft hangar market growth. However, factors such as design and construction-related constraints may challenge the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 3.26%.
Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Scope
The aircraft hangar market report covers the following areas:
Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co. are some of the major market participants.
Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft hangar market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aircraft hangar market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aircraft hangar market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft hangar market vendors
Aircraft Hangar Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.26
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, UK, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and Defense
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Fixed installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fixed installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Fixed installed hangar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Portable installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Portable installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Portable installed hangar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AECOM
- 10.4 Alaska Structures
- Exhibit 48: Alaska Structures - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Alaska Structures - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Alaska Structures - Key offerings
- 10.5 Allied Steel Buildings Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Allied Steel Buildings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Allied Steel Buildings Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Allied Steel Buildings Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc.
- Exhibit 54: ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 DIUK ARCHES Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: DIUK ARCHES Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: DIUK ARCHES Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: DIUK ARCHES Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 FulFab Inc.
- Exhibit 60: FulFab Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: FulFab Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: FulFab Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Pfeifer Holding GmbH
- Exhibit 66: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 Rubb Buildings Ltd
- Exhibit 69: Rubb Buildings Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Rubb Buildings Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Rubb Buildings Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Korte Co.
- Exhibit 72: The Korte Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: The Korte Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: The Korte Co. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 76: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 78: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations
