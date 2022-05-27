Raging Bull Performance to Celebrate Their 12th Year in Business as a Full-Service Automotive Repair Center for Luxury and Exotic Cars

Raging Bull Performance is a full-service automotive repair center for luxury and exotic cars, specializing in all aspects of exotic car maintenance, diagnostics, and custom modifications.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raging Bull Performance is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their 12th anniversary in the business, specializing in every aspect of exotic car diagnostics, maintenance, and custom modifications. They pride themselves on their mechanics, who are factory trained and certified and provide personalized service for their customers.

The luxury auto service company caters to many car enthusiasts, collectors, and everyday drivers who take pride in knowing that their exotic vehicles are maintained to the highest standards and of quality.

With a high responsibility for maintaining their customers' vehicles, each Raging Bull Performance technician has years of experience working on some of the most exotic and luxurious cars.

Also, every technician has been certified in some of the best automobiles, including Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren, Ferrari, Bentley, and Aston Martin, among others.

According to Raging Bull Performance founder Frank Lopez, "This first twelve years has brought us massive growth. We focus everything we do on our passion for exotic cars and those who drive them. We hope to reimagine more the experience of car enthusiasts by focusing on exceeding expectations and enlightening our clients."

"We would like to thank the entire community for helping us make the past twelve years so successful. We greatly appreciate our customers for their referrals and loyalty. Every year has brought a sense of achievement, and without their confidence in our services, this wouldn't be possible."

Master-certified technician and owner Frank Lopez established the business to offer better quality, bespoke service to people who have invested a lot to drive an excellent and exquisite car.

The shop uses the same manufacturer software that most exotic car dealerships utilize, but their labor rates are more competitive. That means their overall service costs less than the dealer. Raging Bull Performance believes in being transparent and spending the time to explain its automotive services to its customers and why they are necessary.

The auto service company knows how important it is to build trust, and that is how many of their customers keep coming back because they feel valued and well taken care of at their shop.

Raging Bull Performance is on a continuous mission to enhance its service offerings with the best technologies and constantly create an atmosphere of respect, integrity, and quality service.

About Raging Bull Performance

Raging Bull Performance is a luxury automotive service and repair shop in Costa Mesa, California. Founded in 2009, the company has established a reputation as the leading dealership alternative in Orange County for exotic cars. Their diagnostic capabilities, custom performance, and technical skills lead the industry, helping exotic car owners enjoy their exquisite and powerful vehicles.

To know more about Raging Bull Performance, call Frank Lopez at (949) 646-1875 or email him at frank@ragingbull-performance.com. Visit the company's official website at https://www.ragingbull-performance.com to check their unique offerings.

