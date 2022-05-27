ñol

See Ad Disclosure

22/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

by PRNewswire
May 27, 2022 8:40 PM | 10 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMG ACQUISITION CORP. ("AMG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 18, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 22, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. 

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $255,000 (2,550,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:                                 

At the opening Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the common shares will
be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.




The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May
31, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation
of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction:                         

British Columbia



Capitalization:                                         

unlimited  common shares with no par value of which
7,800,120  common shares will be issued and outstanding on
completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:                                 

3,200,020  common shares



Transfer Agent:                                       

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                     

AMG.P

CUSIP Number:                                        

031160203

Agent:                                                        

PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants:                                 

255,000 non-transferable warrants.  Each warrant to purchase one
share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 18, 2022.

Company Contact: Konstantin Lichtenwald
Company Address: 230 997 Seymour Street, Office 9, Vancouver, BC V6B 3M1
Company Phone Number: (778) 833-1984
Company Email Address: kl@lpc-cpa.com

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC.  ("VRS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated April 27, 2018, May 7, 2018 and October 23, 2019 and the Company's new release issued May 27, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

22/05/27  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP. ("ICON")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.

Number of Creditors:         

       1 Creditor









Insider / Pro Group Participation:

 

Creditor  

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P  

Amount 
Owing  

Deemed Price      
per Share         

  # of Shares






1053345 BC Ltd.       
(Robert Abenante)      

             Y                   

$10,000

$0.05

200,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:

Number of Shares:               

 25,500,000 shares


Purchase Price:                   

 $0.60 per share


Warrants:                             

 25,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,500,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:         

 $0.85 for a one-year period


Number of Placees:               

43 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name                                           

Insider=Y /
                      ProGroup=P                     

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement     
[1 placee]

                                  P                                                   

100,000




Finder's Fee:                 

Aggregate cash commissions of $115,380 and 192,300 finders' warrants
payable to PI Financial Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc.
and Frank Hoegel.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one
common share at $0.85 for a one-year period.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 19, 2022.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022:

Convertible Debenture:       

$10,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price:     

Convertible into 6,930,007 common shares at $1.443 purchase price until maturity



Maturity date:   

four (4) years from issuance



Interest rate:     

8.5% per annum plus



Number of Placees:    

1 placee



Finder's Fee:               

Origin Merchant Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $570,000 in cash
and 309,278 non-transferable compensation options. Each option entitles the holder
to purchase one common share at a price of $1.443 for a period of two years
from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022, May 10, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c8924.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesPress Releases

