22/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMG ACQUISITION CORP. ("AMG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 18, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 22, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $255,000 (2,550,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the common shares will
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
Escrowed Shares:
3,200,020 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
AMG.P
CUSIP Number:
031160203
Agent:
PI Financial Corp.
Agent's Warrants:
255,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 18, 2022.
Company Contact: Konstantin Lichtenwald
Company Address: 230 997 Seymour Street, Office 9, Vancouver, BC V6B 3M1
Company Phone Number: (778) 833-1984
Company Email Address: kl@lpc-cpa.com
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VRS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated April 27, 2018, May 7, 2018 and October 23, 2019 and the Company's new release issued May 27, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
22/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP. ("ICON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
1053345 BC Ltd.
Y
$10,000
$0.05
200,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:
Number of Shares:
25,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.60 per share
Warrants:
25,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.85 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
43 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate cash commissions of $115,380 and 192,300 finders' warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 19, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022:
Convertible Debenture:
$10,000,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 6,930,007 common shares at $1.443 purchase price until maturity
Maturity date:
four (4) years from issuance
Interest rate:
8.5% per annum plus
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Finder's Fee:
Origin Merchant Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $570,000 in cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022, May 10, 2022 and May 11, 2022.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.