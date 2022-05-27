Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough to announce new funding to connect persons with disabilities with good jobs

GATINEAU, QC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will announce from Halifax, Nova Scotia, new funding to create employment opportunities for persons with disabilities and highlight a successful, local initiative.
The Minister will be accompanied by Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Time:
11:00 a.m. ADT
Place:
TEAM Work Cooperative
Boardroom
501-7051 Bayers Road
Halifax, NS
Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. ADT on Monday, May 30, 2022. Please indicate if attendance will be in person or virtually.
Instructions:
- Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.
- Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Accessibility:
The entire building is accessible. ASL services will be available.
