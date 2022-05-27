CHINA INVESTMENT CORPORATION SELLS A PORTION OF ITS SHARES OF TECK RESOURCES LIMITED; CONFIRMS SUPPORT FOR STRATEGIC DIRECTION OF TECK

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - China Investment Corporation ("CIC") announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fullbloom Investment Corporation ("Fullbloom"), with registered office at Room 1710-B, New Poly Plaza, No. 1 Chaoyangmen Beidajie, Dongcheng, Beijing 100010, China, has today sold 110,700 Class B subordinate voting shares ("Class B Shares") of Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), by way of trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and other alternative trading systems in Canada at an average price of approximately C$54.40 per Class B Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6,022,080.
Following the foregoing transactions, Fullbloom will hold 53,128,474 Class B Shares of Teck, representing approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares and approximately 4.05% of the aggregate voting rights attaching to Teck's Class A common shares and the Class B Shares of Teck.
The disposition of the Class B Shares was undertaken due to portfolio adjustment. While it may undertake purchases or sales of securities of Teck in the future subject to applicable contractual restrictions and depending on market conditions, portfolio considerations and other factors, CIC remains a significant shareholder of Teck and is supportive of Teck's management team and the strategic direction of Teck.
A copy of the amended early warning report to which this press release relates will be filed shortly on www.sedar.com under Teck's issuer profile.
SOURCE China Investment Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.