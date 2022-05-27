O.C.'s Hair Police Announces Wholesale and Retail Opportunities For Head Lice Treatment Products

O.C.'s Hair Police is a head lice removal treatment company that provides lice removal products online. The website provides lice removal products, a resource center and local treatment options for lice removal services.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O.C.'s Hair Police has served the Southern California region since 2012 in an ongoing effort to maintain minimal infestations of head lice throughout our communities of families. Our Professional Technician and Lice Consultant's (P-TLC's) are available for you to access to assist you and your loved ones with their head lice challenges.

O.C.'s Hair Police applies the lice removal product which is non-toxic enzyme based Absolute Clear with each infestation. Absolute Clear is a non-toxic, non-abrasive, and hypoallergenic mix. These naturally occurring materials are combined with surfactants and other biologically stimulating ingredients. Further, the enzymes are successful in loosening the glue that attaches the nits to the hair shaft thereby eliminating their viability while making their removal much easier.

The human head louse, Pediculus humanus capitis De Geer (Phthiraptera: Pediculidae), is an obligate ectoparasite that causes pediculosis capitis and has parasitized humans since the beginning of humankind. Head louse infestations are widespread throughout the world and have been increasing since the early 1990s partially because of ineffective pediculicides (chemically based head lice products.)

Head lice have evolved answering to the onslaught of attempts to eradicate them by use of chemically based products. The three-point mutations that has occurred in head lice at the corresponding amino acid sequence positions M815I, T917I, and L920F in the voltage-gated sodium channel gene are responsible for contributing to knockdown resistance (kdr)...results show that pyrethroid resistance (chemically based products) is well established reaching an overall frequency of 88%, thus close to fixation.

PubMed.gov, US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health

Absolute Clear is derived from naturally occurring enzymes. The human head louse cannot become resistant to natural enzymes EVER because it breaks down the exoskeleton of the louse versus attacking the nervous system.

The nervous system incorporates the ongoing evolution of specific genes within its gene pool to ultimately develop the necessary (kdr) resistance in order to solidify its existence. The skeletal structure of the head louse cannot do the same to ward off its destruction by natural enzymes.

O.C.'s Hair Police offers the one-two punch in head lice eradication as our Professional Technician and Lice Consultant's (P-TLC's) meticulously eradicate infestations with their nit picking procedure further enhanced by applying our non-toxic enzyme based Absolute Clear product.

