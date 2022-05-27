ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

SSR MINING ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

by PRNewswire
May 27, 2022 5:57 PM | 7 min read

DENVER, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. SSRM SSRM SSR ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the eight nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 27, 2022. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name

Votes For 

% For  

Votes Withheld  

% Withheld  

A.E. Michael Anglin                                       

145,722,299

95.68

6,580,547

4.32

Rod Antal

152,060,790

99.84

250,790

0.16

Thomas R. Bates, Jr.                                          

150,810,200

99.01

1,501,380

0.99

Brian R. Booth

151,666,992

99.58

644,588

0.42

Simon A. Fish

132,891,748

87.25

19,411,098

12.75

Leigh Ann Fisher

151,937,352

99.75

374,229

0.25

Alan P. Krusi

146,484,811

96.18

5,818,035

3.82

Kay Priestly 

148,166,552

97.28

4,136,295

2.72

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) a non-binding advisory resolution to set one year as the frequency of the Company's future advisory votes on executive compensation; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation; (iii) a resolution approving the Company's 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan; and (iv) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:


1 Year 

% 1 Year  

2 Year  

% 2 Years  

3 Year  

% 3 Years  

Advisory Vote on Frequency
of Future Advisory Votes on
Executive Compensation        

146,346,359

96.16

72,633

0.05

5,281,324

3.47


Votes For  

% For  

Votes Against  

% Against  

Advisory Vote on Executive
Compensation                                                 

141,900,724

93.16

10,131,592

6.65

Approval of Employee Share
Purchase Plan

151,723,990

99.61

361,223

0.24







Votes For  

% For   

Votes Withheld  

% Withheld  

Appointment of Auditor 

147,373,576

90.08

16,223,655

9.92

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-voting-results-from-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301556970.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Small CapPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.