AER Technologies to Open Next generation East Headquarters Facility

AER Technologies new East Headquarters facility will include a state-of-the-art cleanroom built for the remanufacturing of high-value electronics utilized in next generation platforms including electric and autonomous technologies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AER Technologies has announced the opening of its new construction East Headquarters facility in Nashville, TN. The company will now have three locations throughout the United States to facilitate the rapid increase in demand for its remanufacturing services. Along with the added space, several new groundbreaking capabilities will be unveiled allowing AER Technologies to provide clients with more opportunities to remanufacture commodities that are currently being introduced to the automotive world.

Features of AER Technologies new East Headquarters facility will include a state-of-the-art cleanroom built for the remanufacturing of high-value electronics utilized in next generation platforms including electric and autonomous technologies. The building will also boast a high voltage laboratory dedicated to electric vehicle component remanufacturing. 2,000 square feet of collaboration space will be made available for clients to utilize during developmental phases of remanufacturing programs.

"By establishing an East Headquarters presence, AER becomes the first US remanufacturer to bring its full portfolio of capabilities to both sides of the country," says Kim Quick, CEO of AER Technologies. Quick added "AER has made a commitment to our customers both current and future that we will invest heavily in equipping our organization to be ready to service the electronics of tomorrow. By staying dynamic and predictive of our customer's future needs, we are creating an environment to add even more value and take the next step in our quest to fuel innovation through preservation."

AER Technologies, Inc., established in 1947, takes pride in being the preeminent supplier for automotive electronics remanufacturing and reverse logistics in the United States. AER is the nation's only electronics manufacturer that serves as a tier one supplier to each of the Big Three automakers (Ford, General Motors and Stellantis), among others. Our top tier remanufacturing and test engineering services backed by our IATF 16949 quality system allows companies to increase product longevity and ultimate customer satisfaction while making significant impact on corporate sustainability goals. AER continues to be recognized by the country's leading automakers and OEM's as the premier center for remanufacturing services.

For more information or to discuss reserving space for your remanufacturing program in AER's East Headquarters in Nashville, TN, please contact Cameron Quick, Chief Marketing Officer, at 714.446.6110.

Media Contact

Cameron Quick, AER Technologies, 1 (714) 446-6110, cameron.quick@aertech.com

SOURCE AER Technologies