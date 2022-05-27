Milan Dordevic accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Milan Dordevic, Director of Product Development at Proctorio, a leading online proctoring company, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milan Dordevic, Director of Product Development at Proctorio, a leading online proctoring company, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Milan Dordevic was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Milan Dordevic into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Milan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Milan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Milan Dordevic will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm excited to join this community of accomplished tech leaders. This recognition and relationship with Forbes will give me the opportunity to share my ideas and expertise in product innovation and project management with a global audience," said Milan Dordevic, Director of Product Development at Proctorio

Milan's upcoming articles will be available on Forbes page

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT PROCTORIO

Proctorio is a comprehensive Learning Integrity Platform that offers Identity Verification and Remote Proctoring services to over 4,000+ higher education, K-12, corporate, and federal institutions around the world. Proctorio's suite of Lock Down, Recording, and Verification options allow exam administrators to customize tests for their needed level of security. Proctorio currently serves 4 million active weekly users and has proctored over 50+ million exams since 2013 while maintaining a 99.991% uptime.

For more information about Proctorio, visit proctorio.com.

