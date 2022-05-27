Vicky Press Media Announces We Are Representing the Glamorous Actress India Everett Who Appears in "Top Gun: Maverick''

India had the experience to be on set with Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick'' which is finally in theaters May 27th 2022 of Memorial Day Weekend.
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicky Press Media is proud to announce that we are representing actress and Maxim Model India Everett who is appearing in the film "Top Gun: Maverick'' this coming weekend after a long wait due to Covid setbacks on theatrical releases. India is clearly thriving as a model and actress; she was last seen in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," directed by Quentin Tarantino, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. India played the best girlfriend of actress Margot Robbie in the film —she's no stranger to the camera, having worked as an award-winning news anchor and journalist in the Midwest before transitioning to Hollywood. In the film "Top Gun: Maverick," her role is a Dark Star Operative: it's a non-speaking role in Paramount Pictures Studio - "Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise, Directed by Joseph Kosinski, and Produced by Tom Cruise & Jerry Bruckheimer. "Top Gun" the original film hit theaters 36 years ago. The new film was slated to be released two years ago, but due to Covid outbreaks it was on hold.
Other films and TV projects India has been in are: Silence; John Wynn's Mirror Mirror; Boy Genius; I Am Not For Sale: The Fight To End Human Trafficking; Modern Family; Game of Clones; Killing Time (TV series); Criminal Confessions (TV Series 2017— ); Bulge Bracket (TV Series 2019 — ); Behind Closed Hearts.
India was the lead anchor and producer for the FOX 47 TV show and FOX in the Morning airing in Rochester. She has been featured in Esquire Latino, American Maxim, on the cover of Millennium Magazine in NYC and Steppin Out in Atlantic City NJ. She will be pursuing her acting and modeling career full-time, and looks forward to seeing the film "Top Gun: Maverick" this coming weekend with family and friends. Top Gun: Maverick | NEW Official Trailer (2022 Movie) - Tom Cruise
