Dabdoub Law Firm Recovers Disability Benefits for Renowned Liver Transplant Surgeon in U.S. District Court

Federal Court holds Ameritas Life Insurance Corporation accountable for a breach of contract and confirms that liver transplant surgery is a professionally recognized medical specialty.
CHICAGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Millis v. Ameritas, Dabdoub Law Firm's managing partner, Edward Dabdoub, and partner, Nina Burgos, litigated a case in The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and upheld its client's right to disability benefits.
This is a big win for physicians covered under specialty own-occupation disability insurance policies. The case highlights a problem with disability insurance—namely, that insurance carriers target physicians (and surgeons) to sell very expensive disability insurance policies with the understanding that they would qualify for total disability in the event disability caused them not to perform the core duties of that specific medical specialty, but then deny disability claims by arguing the physician continues to perform other work duties.
The claimant in this case worked as a liver transplant surgeon before a wrist injury left him disabled from his occupation. Because the claimant could no longer perform liver transplant surgery, he filed for total disability benefits from Ameritas. Instead of recognizing the claimant's medical specialty as defined in its policy, Ameritas claimed that Dabdoub Law Firm's client had a "composite job" that consisted of liver transplant surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, and a professor appointment at the teaching hospital where he was employed. Because the client could still perform hepatobiliary surgery and teach, Ameritas argued that he was not disabled from his primary occupation.
According to the opinion from the U.S. District Court, liver transplant surgery is a professionally recognized medical specialty, not a composite job. Liver transplant surgeons spend many of their working hours performing hepatobiliary surgery and other, more general surgeries because liver transplants do not fill all their time.
Thus, Dabdoub Law Firm's client was entitled to total disability benefits from Ameritas. The legal precedent in Millis v. Ameritas will apply to other physicians and surgeons in similar situations.
About Dabdoub Law Firm
Edward Dabdoub is a nationally recognized disability insurance attorney who built Dabdoub Law Firm for the sole purpose of representing disabled people against their disability insurance carrier. The firm has successfully represented physicians against major disability insurance companies get paid disability benefits.
This federal court win is another in a line of cases won by Dabdoub Law Firm involving complex legal issues and facts pertaining to disability insurance claims.
To learn more about Dabdoub Law Firm, please visit longtermdisability.net. You can also schedule a free consultation by calling (800) 969-0488 or submitting your information via the following link:
https://www.longtermdisability.net/contact-us/
Media contact:
Bryn Natland
bryn@longtermdisability.net
305.754.2000
SOURCE Dabdoub Law Firm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.