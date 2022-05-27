PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") PZA announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held May 27, 2022.
At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 4,754,879 common shares of the Company, representing 19.31% of the issued and outstanding shares.
Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.
The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.
Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Neil Lester
4,667,993
98.17
86,886
1.83
Edward Nash
4,669,219
98.20
85,660
1.80
Michelle Savoy
4,684,255
98.51
70,624
1.49
Jay Swartz
4,093,742
86.10
661,137
13.90
Kathryn Welsh
4,683,654
98.50
71,225
1.50
The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.
www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
