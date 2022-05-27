Knowledge First Financial Inc. and the Knowledge First Foundation Announces Changes to its Leadership

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Knowledge First Financial Inc. and the Knowledge First Foundation today announced the resignation of its President and CEO, Carrie Russell, effective May 30, 2022.

Ms. Russell is stepping down to attend to personal and family matters. She will be succeeded on an interim basis by Mr. Paul G. Renaud until the Board completes a comprehensive executive search for her replacement.

Mr. Renaud, a current member of the Board of Directors, brings significant experience to the role of President and CEO, following a long and distinguished career in the financial services industry. Mr. Renaud has served as the President and CEO of OMERS Private Equity, as well as CFO of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Having served on Knowledge First's board of directors since 2015, Mr. Renaud has an intimate understanding of the organization and will oversee the continuation of the company's strategic priorities and transformation, ensuring its long-term success and alignment to its customer-centric vision.

"Throughout her tenure, Carrie has contributed significantly to the advancement and success of Knowledge First Financial. We thank her for her dedication to the business and wish her and her family well," said Andrea Bolger, Chair of the Board of Directors, Knowledge First Financial and the Knowledge First Foundation. "Today, we are closer than ever in our mission to empower more students to achieve success throughout their post-secondary journeys and beyond, and we are excited to see Paul help realize our vision as he leads our organization into the future."

"Helping Canadians better plan and save for a loved one's future is a deeply profound and compelling mission that we can all aspire to," said Mr. Renaud. "I cannot wait to join Knowledge First's day-to-day operations, lending my expertise to the company in pursuit of building and defining the leaders of tomorrow by helping the students of today find their passions, and ultimately, enable their success."

About Knowledge First Financial

Knowledge First Financial Inc. is Canada's largest registered education savings plan company. With over $6.0 billion in assets under management, the company is committed to empowering students by giving them the resources they need to financially and mentally succeed along their academic journeys. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Knowledge First Foundation, a not-for-profit Canadian corporation, the company manages over 600,000 RESPs for customers, helping approximately 60,000 students through post-secondary studies each year. Since 1965, the company has paid out approximately $8.2 billion to subscribers and students through their plans.

SOURCE Knowledge First Financial Inc.