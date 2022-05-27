SecurityGen wins Vendor Innovation Award at 2022 Telecoms World Middle East Awards

Global telecom security start-up's ground-breaking ACE automated breach and attack platform takes first place in innovation category

ROME, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGen, the global start-up provider of security solutions and service for the telecoms industry has won the Vendor Innovation Award at this year's Telecoms World Middle East Awards. SecurityGen took home the award for its new ACE automated breach and attack simulation platform for mobile networks.

SecurityGen was one of nine vendors shortlisted in the "Innovation Award - Vendor" category at this year's awards, which took place during the Telecoms World Middle East conference in Dubai. The shortlist included submissions from a range of blue-chip players, scale-ups and start-ups - including Netcracker, Cisco, Syniverse, Arimac Lanka Pvt, Enea Aptilo, STC Solutions, Zextras, and Evina.

Commenting on this latest award win, SecurityGen co-founder and CEO Amit Nath said, "The SecurityGen team is thrilled to win this award. We'd like to congratulate our fellow shortlisted nominees and also thank the judges for recognising, firstly, the hard work that has gone into creating the new ACE platform: and secondly, its game-changing impact on securing mobile networks for operators and their subscribers."

The ACE platform is a telecoms industry first: the first completely automated breach and attack simulation platform that is purpose-built for securing mobile networks. ACE provides an automated approach to assess and improve the security posture of mobile operators by continuously testing the strength of their network defences against hackers, fraudsters and other malefactors.

Nath continued, "As mobile networks become more complex and dynamic, new and serious security challenges have emerged for operators. Current preventative security measures are simply not enough to adequately protect networks from malicious external attack. ACE gives mobile operators the network-wide perspective, expert insight, and research-based recommendations they need to defend their networks and protect their subscribers effectively on an ongoing basis."

Earlier this month, SecurityGen earned second place in the ROCCO Research Vendor Innovators Awards for its ACE offering, which took place at the ROCCO Genesis innovation conference in Málaga, Spain.

The Telecom World Middle East Awards are an annual awards programme that identifies, celebrates and rewards innovation and success in the telecoms sector across the Middle East, Central and South Asia and Africa.

About SecurityGen

Founded in 2022, SecurityGen is a global start-up focused on telecom security. We deliver a solid security foundation to drive secure telco digital transformations and ensure next-gen enterprise intelligent connectivity. Our extensive product and service portfolio provides complete protection against existing and advanced telecom security threats. Led by a group of global visionary leaders, security experts, and research analysts with a proven track record of innovation and execution, SecurityGen is headquartered in Rome and has a strong presence across Europe, Asia, LATAM, and the Middle East.

