DXC Technology to Participate in Cowen Technology Conference

ASHBURN, Va., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology DXC a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, will participate in the Cowen Technology Conference on June 2, 2022. Ken Sharp, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 AM ET.
The presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of DXC's investor webpage at https://investors.dxc.com.
DXC Technology DXC helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings.
No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
SOURCE DXC Technology Company
