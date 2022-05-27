Worldwide Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Strata Skin Sciences and Michelson Diagnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dermatology diagnostic devices market reached a value of US$13.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$23.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Dermatology is the field of medicine which involves the study, diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. Generally, the diagnosis is performed through a visual examination, followed by microscopic observation of the skin which helps in identifying the disease and specifying a treatment plan. In order to perform these procedures, dermatologists use a series of diagnostic devices such as imaging devices, microscopes and dermatoscopes. The demand for these devices is escalating on a global level on account of the rising cases of dermatological conditions and increasing concerns regarding skin health
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Drivers:
Various pollutants including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, oxides and ultraviolet radiation cause damage to the skin by inducing oxidative stress. A rise in the prevalence of skin conditions, particularly hair fall, acne, eczema and psoriasis, owing to rapidly increasing levels of air pollution, has led to increased demand for dermatology diagnostic devices across the globe.
Additionally, dermatology procedures have gained prominence in the cosmetics industry for several diagnostic services for individuals suffering from chronic skin conditions such as skin pigmentations, allergic reactions, benign skin growth, and fungal or bacterial infections. Moreover, several vendors in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by offering devices for performing imaging techniques such as dermatoscopy and optical coherence tomography. They are also introducing devices that are smaller and easier to use.
Competitive Landscape:
The global dermatology diagnostic devices market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Abbott Diagnostics, Strata Skin Sciences, Michelson Diagnostics, Heine Optotechnik, Roche Diagnostics, Welch Allyn, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems GmbH, MELA Sciences, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Photomedex, Inc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global dermatology diagnostic devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global dermatology diagnostic devices industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dermatology diagnostic devices industry?
- What is the breakup of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market on the basis of end-use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?
- What is the structure of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Imaging Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Microscopes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Immunoassays
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Molecular Diagnostics
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.1 Hospitals
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Diagnostic Labs
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Abbott Diagnostics
13.3.2 Strata Skin Sciences
13.3.3 Michelson Diagnostics
13.3.4 Heine Optotechnik
13.3.5 Roche Diagnostics
13.3.6 Welch Allyn
13.3.7 Carl Zeiss Meditec
13.3.8 Nikon Corporation
13.3.9 Leica Microsystems GmbH
13.3.10 MELA Sciences, Inc.
13.3.11 GE Healthcare Ltd.
13.3.12 Bruker Corporation
13.3.13 Philips Healthcare
13.3.14 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
13.3.15 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
13.3.16 Photomedex, Inc.
