PetDx to Present at Stifel 2022 Jaws & Paws Conference

Company leaders will discuss market opportunity for liquid biopsy and early cancer detection in dogs.
SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ is participating in the Stifel 2022 Jaws & Paws Conference taking place in New York City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. PetDx Founder and CEO Daniel S. Grosu, MD, MBA, and Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Lauren Holtvoigt, DVM, MBA, will present beginning at 2:25 p.m. (EDT), with a Q&A session immediately following.
Building on the recent publication of the landmark CANcer Detection in Dogs (CANDiD) study, the presentation will cover the market opportunity for liquid biopsy in the canine cancer space and review the development and commercialization of OncoK9®, the company's pioneering multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test for dogs using next-generation sequencing (NGS) of blood-derived DNA.
The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel72/petdx/2283408. An archived edition of the presentation will be available via the same link.
PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ is a San Diego-based molecular diagnostics company dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics to improve pet health. The company's flagship product, OncoK9®, enables veterinarians to detect cancer in dogs with a simple blood draw. As a first-in-class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, OncoK9 employs cutting-edge genomic analysis that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and proprietary bioinformatics algorithms, empowering veterinarians to provide superior care to canine patients. To learn more, visit www.petdx.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
