Cheba Hut Kicks off Summer with Bell's Oberon Ale and Exotico Tequila Partnership and Sweepstakes Giveaway

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheba Hut, the marijuana-themed, fast-casual restaurant concept, is offering hot deals on drinks and an opportunity to win rad merch and an outdoor kit, promising a summer with nothing but High vibes.

It's Hot. You're Hot. We're Hot. Your Mom's Hot. Come and cool down with a refreshing AF bar deal!

Now through the end of June, Cheba Hut is offering a bar special including a can of Bell's Oberon Ale and a shot of Exotico Tequila for $5.50. Hut locations that only serve beer and wine will be offering a special of two cans of Bell's Oberon Ale for the same price.

Better yet, the brand has teamed up with its homies at Bell's and Exotico to bring guests a chance to win free Cheba Hut for a year and a rad outdoor summer kit.

"The bar is a huge part of the vibe at Cheba Hut, and having awesome partners like Bell's and Exotico takes it to a Higher level. We want our customers to be able to come in, enjoy some dank food and cure some cottonmouth with a great deal like the $5.50 Oberon Ale + shot of Exoctico Tequila. It also doesn't hurt that we've thrown in a rad contest online as well to top off this promotion!" said Mel Banister, Cheba Hut's Marketing Manager.

The sweepstakes contest is open to anyone 21+ through June 30, 2022, at a very fitting 4:20 P.M. Official rules can be found here.

Cheba Hut has been escaping the establishment and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint," Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high, it's about epic food and legendary service! For more information, check us out on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

