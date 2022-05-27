The Worldwide Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type, by Phase, by Therapeutic Areas (Respiratory System, Oncology, Others), by Age Group, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial patient recruitment services market size is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2030 witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growing pharmaceutical and medical sectors, increasing demand for clinical studies, and adoption of decentralized clinical trials are a few of the factors supporting the growth of the clinical trial patient recruitment services market.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market, the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a voluntary pause in the clinical trials across the globe. The temporary lockdown has significantly disrupted clinical trials, especially in the patient recruitment industry. The lockdown has restricted the patient's visits to trial sites, which has ultimately led to significant dropouts of the patient population from several clinical trials.



However, companies operating across the industry have focused on mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic by adopting measures such as mergers and acquisitions, implementation of digital technologies such as decentralized clinical trials, remote monitoring of patients, and a few others. Such factors helped the industry to flourish back to its normal growth rate post-2021.



Pharmaceutical organizations are progressively focusing on R&D activities to remain competitive & flexible in the world of healthcare expertise. Companies are focusing on outsourcing tasks ranging from basic research to patient enrollment services. Digital methods of communication are one of the most recent trends witnessed across the patient recruitment services market.



With the help of online platforms, the recruitment growth seems to be streamlining. The majority of people learn about clinical trials through online sources compared to traditional print or TV/radio outreach. Hence, several e-recruitment tactics are evolving, such as social media, web listening, as well as online screeners.



In addition, with the increasing usage of mobile devices, the use of smartphone applications and text messaging has become more widespread. For instance, in North America, about 11% of clinical studies involve social media communications. Hence, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to support the growth of the market.



Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market Report Highlights

The phase III segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 57% in 2021 due to the high cost associated with phase III studies.

The patient recruitment & registry services segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in patient enrolment services.

Pain and Anesthesia in terms of therapeutic areas held the highest market share of 13.7% in 2021. This is because the cost related to pain management is significantly higher than in other therapeutic areas, thus simultaneously increasing the fees for patient recruitment and retention services.

In terms of age group, the adult (18-64 Years) segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate across the forecast timeframe, owing to the increasing prevalence of health conditions in the age group.

North America led the global market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant even during the forecast years due to a rise in the number of CRO and pharmaceutical & medical companies in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 PESTEL Analysis

3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7 COVID Impact Analysis

3.8 Patient Recruitment Trends



Chapter 4 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Service Type Segment Analysis

4.1 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Definition & Scope

4.2 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Patient Recruitment & Registry Services

4.3.1 Patient Recruitment & Registry Services Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Patient Retention Services

4.4.1 Patient Retention Services Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Phase Analysis

5.1 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Definition & Scope

5.2 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Phase I

5.3.1 Phase I Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Phase II

5.4.1 Phase II market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Phase III

5.5.1. Phase III market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Phase IV

5.5.1. Phase IV market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Therapeutic Areas Analysis

6.1 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Definition & Scope

6.2 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Respiratory Diseases

6.3.1 Respiratory Diseases Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pain and Anesthesia

6.4.1 Pain and Anesthesia market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Oncology

6.5.1. Oncology market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Central Nervous System

6.6.1. Central Nervous System market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Cardiovascular

6.7.1. Cardiovascular market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.8 Endocrine

6.8.1. Endocrine market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.9 Anti-Infective

6.9.1. Anti-Infective market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.10 Others

6.10.1. Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Age Group Analysis

7.1 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Definition & Scope

7.2 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.3 Child (Birth-17 Years)

7.3.1 Child (Birth-17 Years) Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Adult (18-64 Years)

7.4.1 Adult (18-64 Years) market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.5 Older Adults (65 Years+)

7.5.1. Older Adults (65 Years+) market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 Antidote

9.1.1.1 Company overview

9.1.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.1.3 Service benchmarking

9.1.1.4 Strategic initiative

9.1.2 Clara Health

9.1.2.1 Company overview

9.1.2.2 Financial performance

9.1.2.3 Service benchmarking

9.1.2.4 Strategic initiative

9.1.3 Clariness

9.1.3.1 Company overview

9.1.3.2 Financial performance

9.1.3.3 Service benchmarking

9.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.4 BBK Worldwide

9.1.4.1 Company overview

9.1.4.2 Financial performance

9.1.4.3 Service Type benchmarking

9.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.5 Worldwide Clinical Trials

9.1.5.1 Company overview

9.1.5.2 Financial performance

9.1.5.3 Service Type benchmarking

9.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.6 Clinical Site Services (CCSi)

9.1.6.1 Company overview

9.1.6.2 Financial performance

9.1.6.3 Service Type benchmarking

9.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.7 IQVIA

9.1.7.1 Company overview

9.1.7.2 Financial performance

9.1.7.3 Service Type benchmarking

9.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.8 PPD Inc

9.1.8.1 Company overview

9.1.8.2 Financial performance

9.1.8.3 Service Type benchmarking

9.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.9 Veristat

9.1.9.1 Company overview

9.1.9.2 Financial performance

9.1.9.3 Service Type benchmarking

9.1.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.10 Elligo Health Research

9.1.10.1 Company overview

9.1.10.2 Financial performance

9.1.10.3 Service Type benchmarking

9.1.10.4 Strategic initiatives



