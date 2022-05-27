Outlook on the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ICU Medical, Medtronic and Invacare Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Nebulizer, Humidifiers, Oxygen concentrators), by Technology, by Filters, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutic respiratory devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

A growing geriatric population base, rapid technological advancements, and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases are the key factors that are driving the market. The market is expected to grow due to rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Nowadays, respiratory monitoring devices use software applications for the collection and analysis of data from ventilators equipped with the health system.



The tools in the software application improve patient monitoring through the measurement of parameters such as process and clinical variation in the ventilator therapy. The global increase in the cases of respiratory diseases is one of the major factors that are driving the market for therapeutic respiratory devices. According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Global Atlas of Asthma 2021, more than 350 million patients around the world are suffering from asthma.



Moreover, waveform capnography is a technical advancement used in monitoring carbon dioxide levels. New product launch such as automated and stand-alone pressure controls for mechanical ventilators boosts the growth of the market. These pressure controllers enable a reduction in the risk of tracheal injuries and Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP).

For instance, in November 2021, Fischer and Paykel launched F&P Visairo, a hospital under-nose mask for noninvasive ventilation, in the United States. F&P Visairo is a new high-performance under-nose hospital mask with dynamic support technology. The company also offers a humidifier with an integrated flow generator, which delivers high flows of air mixture to patients spontaneously breathing. Such factors are bolstering the growth of the market.



Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Report Highlights

The positive airway pressure devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to technological innovations resulting in increased portability and shelf life.

The HEPA filter technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, because of the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases coupled with technological advancements in this segment.

The humidifiers segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for humidifiers in hospitals, schools, home, and healthcare entities, and the increased prevalence of airborne infections such as tuberculosis.

In North America , the market is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population base and increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects

3.3 Therapeutic respiratory devices market dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Growing geriatric population base

3.3.1.2 Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases

3.3.1.3 Rapid technological advancements

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack of patient compliance

3.3.2.2 Economic impact of respiratory disorders

3.4 Key opportunities Prioritized

3.5 Industry analysis-Porter's

3.6 Therapeutic respiratory devices PESTEL analysis

3.7 Therapeutic respiratory devices market heat map analysis, 2021

3.8 Impact of COVID-19

3.8.1 Current and Future Impact Analysis

3.8.2 Impact on Market Players

3.8.3 Disease Prevalence Analysis



Chapter 4 Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Product Outlook

4.1 Therapeutic respiratory devices market share, by product, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Nebulizers

4.2.1 Nebulizers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Compressor-based nebulizers

4.2.2.1 Compressor-based nebulizers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Piston-based hand-held nebulizers

4.2.3.1 Piston-based hand-held nebulizers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4 Ultrasonic nebulizers

4.2.4.1 Ultrasonic nebulizers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Humidifiers

4.3.1 Humidifiers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Heated humidifiers

4.3.2.1 Heated humidifiers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Passover Humidifiers

4.3.3.1 Passover humidifiers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Integrated humidifiers

4.3.4.1 Integrated humidifiers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.5 Built-in humidifiers

4.3.5.1 Built-in humidifiers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.6 Stand-alone humidifiers

4.3.6.1 Stand-alone humidifiers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Oxygen concentrators

4.4.1 Oxygen concentrators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2 Fixed oxygen concentrators

4.4.2.1 Fixed oxygen concentrators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3 PorTable oxygen concentrators

4.4.3.1 PorTable oxygen concentrators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Positive airway pressure devices

4.5.1 Positive airway pressure devices market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Continuous positive airway pressure devices

4.5.2.1 Continuous positive airway pressure devices market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Auto-titrating positive airway pressure devices

4.5.3.1 Auto-titrating positive airway pressure devices market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4 Bi-level positive airway pressure devices

4.5.4.1 Bi-level positive airway pressure devices market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.6 Ventilators

4.6.1 Ventilators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2 Adult ventilators

4.6.2.1 Adult ventilators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.6.3 Neonatal ventilators

4.6.3.1 Neonatal ventilators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.7 Gas analyzers

4.7.1 Gas analyzers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.8 Capnographs

4.8.1 Capnographs market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Technology Outlook

5.1 Therapeutic respiratory devices market share, by technology, 2021 and 2030

5.2 Electrostatic filtration

5.2.1 Electrostatic filtration market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3 HEPA filter technology

5.3.1 HEPA filter technology market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Hollow fiber filtration

5.4.1 Hollow fiber filtration technology market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Microsphere separation

5.5.1 Microsphere separation technology market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Filters Outlook

6.1 Therapeutic respiratory devices market share, by filter, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Nebulizer filters

6.2.1 Nebulizer filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Inlet filters

6.2.2.1 Inlet filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Replacement filters

6.2.3.1 Replacement filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Cabinet filters

6.2.4.1 Cabinet filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Humidifier filters

6.3.1 Humidifier filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Wick filters

6.3.2.1 Wick filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Permanent cleanable filters

6.3.3.1 Permanent cleanable filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Mineral absorption pads

6.3.4.1 Mineral absorption pads market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Demineralization cartridges

6.3.5.1 Demineralization cartridges market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Positive airway pressure device filters

6.4.1 Positive airway pressure device filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Ultra fine foam inlet filters

6.4.2.1 Ultra fine foam inlet filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.3 Polyester non-woven fiber filters

6.4.3.1 Polyester non-woven fiber filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.4 Acrylic & polypropylene fiber filter

6.4.4.1 Acrylic & polypropylene fiber filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Oxygen concentrators filters

6.5.1 Oxygen concentrator filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 HEPA filters

6.5.2.1 HEPA filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Cabinet filters

6.5.3.1 Cabinet filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Pre-inlet filters

6.5.4.1 Pre-inlet filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.5 Inlet filters

6.5.5.1 Inlet filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.6 Micro disk filters

6.5.6.1 Micro disk filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.7 Felt intake filters

6.5.7.1 Felt intake filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.8 Bacterial filters

6.5.8.1 Bacterial filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.9 Hollow membrane filters

6.5.9.1 Hollow membrane filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Ventilator filters

6.6.1 Ventilator filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2 Mechanical filters

6.6.2.1 Mechanical filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2.2 HEPA filters

6.6.2.2.1 HEPA filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2.3 ULPA filters

6.6.2.3.1 ULPA filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2.4 Activated carbon filters

6.6.2.4.1 Activated carbon filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.3 Electrostatic filters

6.6.3.1 Electrostatic filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

6.6.3.2 Tribocharged filters

6.6.3.2.1 Tribocharged filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.3.3 Fibrillated filters

6.6.3.3.1 Fibrillated filters market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 BD

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 General Electric Healthcare

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.3 CAIRE Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.5 Compumedics Limited.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.6 ICU Medical, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7 Medtronic

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.8 Invacare Corporation.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.9 Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Product Benchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.10 Mindray

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Product Benchmarking

8.10.4 Strategic Initiatives



