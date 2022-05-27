Massachusetts Real Estate Company Jack Conway Hosts Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Jack Conway, one of the top independently owned real estate companies in Massachusetts, hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Hanover, MA.

HANOVER, Mass. , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack Conway recently celebrated the official grand opening of its new Headquarters and Hanover Sales Center in Hanover, Mass.

Hundreds gathered to watch CEO/Chairman Carol Conway Bulman cut the red ribbon in front of the building's grand staircase. Bulman was joined in the ceremony by family members, Jack Conway's leadership team, local officials, chamber members and industry leaders.

Guests at the event included local community, Jack Conway managers, agents and staff, and many of the company's partners. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the event featured food and refreshments from a dozen local vendors, food trucks, and entertainment.

"Seeing this building reborn after the fire in 2020 is amazing," said Bulman. "It's such a historic moment for us as a company and for me personally and caps quite a year for our company."

Bulman was referring to the recent unveiling of the company's rebrand in February, and the announcement of a third generation of leadership with the formation of an Advisory Board with and two of her children joining the executive team, Katie Clifford, Chief Financial Officer and Mike Bulman Jr., VP of Strategy.

The state-of-the art building features three levels of business, two of which are the client-facing Hanover Sales Center and the one-stop shopping convenience of Conway Financial Services, Columbia Title Company and Conway Country Insurance. Jack Conway also created an agent services level with an innovative classroom, as well as brand-new offices for accounting, training and marketing.

"This building brings all that goes into a real estate transaction under one roof," said President/COO, Al Becker. "We know our customers want this access all in one place, and it's the same for our agents. They can come here and make themselves at home."

To mark the occasion of the grand opening, Jack Conway made four donations to community groups in the area. Two were made on behalf of local establishments pivotal to the grand opening, Cardinal Cushing Centers who hosted the event's parking and Hanover High School whose band provided entertainment. Two additional donations were made to Father Bill's & MainSpring and South Shore Health on behalf of the many vendors whose craftsmanship created the new HQ and those who participated in making the event a success.

"Our people, our community, and our company… each makes the other stronger," said Bulman. "Celebrating today with the community shows the strength of being local. We are a people-driven organization and we kept that in mind with every facet of this building."

Jack Conway's Hanover building also houses its Relocation and Commercial Divisions. In addition, the company will be opening a Quincy office shortly with agents temporarily operating out of the Hanover Sales Center.

About Jack Conway: Jack Conway is a top local and family-owned real estate company based in Massachusetts. With 28 offices and nearly 700 agents, Conway covers the 4,000 square miles of Eastern Massachusetts that stretches from the North Shore and Greater Boston, across the South Shore, to the South Coast and Cape Cod. Consistently ranked among the top real estate brokerages in the country, Jack Conway strives to provide best-in-class service to home buyers and sellers across Conway Country. http://www.jackconway.com

Media Contact

Gillian Plaunt, Jack Conway, 1 617-838-5131, cmedlin@jackconway.com

SOURCE Jack Conway