Bebtelovimab Monoclonal IV Antibody Now Available for At-Home Treatments, says Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles

Designed to fight the predominant omicron BA.2 variant, the treatment has been reducing symptoms and recovery times for Covid-19 sufferers throughout the Los Angeles area, says the noted internist and leading house call doctor.

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bebtelovimab monoclonal IV antibody treatment is now being provided to patients at home throughout the Los Angeles area by House Call Doctor Los Angeles and Dr. Michael Farzam. The board-certified internist behind the at-home care services said that the updated treatment was authorized in February by the FDA for the treatment of many Covid-19 patients. Bebtelovimab might be close to impossible for patients to pronounce, said Dr. Farzam, but it's a safe and highly effective treatment for Covid-19. He added that Bebtelovimab treatment is important for patients to know about because it's the only monoclonal antibody treatment available for treating the omicron BA.2 variant, currently the dominant strain of the virus.

Dr. Farzam notes many types of monoclonal IV treatments have been used to treat numerous diseases, including some cancers. In the case of Covid-19, the first set of treatments were highly effective against the earlier strains of Covid-19 but later variants of the virus proved resistant until the emergence of Bebtelovimab. Much as new antibiotics are created to deal with new strains of bacteria, says the internist, Bebtelovimab monoclonal treatments are the same as older drugs designed to fight Covid-19. The difference is that they have been updated to work against omicron BA.2 – the highly infectious variant that swept the world last year.

Dr. Farzam says that CDC guidelines state that people who have tested positive should only leave their home for medical care both for their own health and to avoid spreading the virus, which can still be deadly or debilitating for people with certain health issues as well as small children who cannot be vaccinated. The board-certified Internist adds that getting a treatment delivered at homes or hotels is obviously the safest, most convenient, and least stressful way for patients to ensure that they will recover quickly and avoid hospitalization.

House Call Doctor Los Angeles and Michael Farzam, M.D., treat patients throughout the Los Angeles area in their homes, hotel rooms, offices, and worksites. The doctor offers general preventive and urgent care treating all kinds of illnesses, chronic conditions, and minor injuries. Readers can learn more by calling (310) 849-7991 or by visiting https://www.housecalldoctorla.com.

