Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Disease (Dengue, Chikungunya), by Diagnostic Method (Conventional, Molecular/Modern), by Service Type, by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neglected tropical disease (NTD) diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 8.97 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Increasing disease burden, growing demand for early disease identification, and complementary advancements in technology is expected to drive growth in demand.



Increasing concern regarding neglected tropical diseases and their impact on the population as well as economies has boosted the demand for the development of early disease detection methods. This growth in concern is evident in the launch of a substantial number of programs aiming to combat NTDs.

For instance, the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases aims to raise awareness and funding, both of which are essential to control and eliminate the most common NTDs. In addition, various companies are undertaking efforts to develop less complicated and inexpensive diagnostic assays for tropical diseases. In January 2021, Novartis AG signed an agreement with the WHO to manage leprosy across the globe. This, in turn, is anticipated to support the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.



According to the WHO, as of January 2022, more than 1.5 billion people are infected with soil-transmitted helminth infections worldwide. The Kato-Katz technique is the WHO gold standard that is widely used to diagnose the intensity of STHs. These infections are distributed widely in tropical and subtropical areas majorly occurring in America, sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia, and China. Furthermore, the presence of key players is expected to fuel the overall market growth. The involvement of these players in new product development is considered to be the contributing factor to the development of the NTD diagnosis market.



Neglected Tropical Disease Diagnosis Market Report Highlights

by disease type, the soil-transmitted helminthiases dominated the market in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence and high adoption of diagnostics tests.

The molecular/modern diagnostic segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to an increase in R&D for molecular diagnostic techniques coupled with a rise in demand for point-of-care products.

Centralized service accounted for the largest segment in terms of market share in 2021 due to high procedure volume and the wide presence of ancillary support in terms of infrastructure and manpower.

by end-use, home healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as a result of the growing popularity and demand for POCT services.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2021, owing to the high disease burden of NTDs, increased healthcare expenditure, rapid technological advancements, and a rise in customer awareness about the use of PCR tests in diagnosing NTDs.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User perspective analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3 Industry Challenges

3.5 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis: Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.5.1.1 Supplier Power

3.5.1.2 Buyer Power

3.5.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4 Threat from new entrant

3.5.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1 Political Landscape

3.5.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.5.2.3 Social Landscape

3.5.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.5.2.5 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, by Disease, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Disease market share analysis, 2021-2030

4.3 Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, by Disease, 2017 to 2030

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1 Dengue

4.4.2 Chikungunya

4.4.3 Rabies

4.4.4 Leprosy

4.4.5 Buruli ulcer

4.4.6 Yaws

4.4.7 Lymphatic Filariasis

4.4.8 Taeniasis/Cysticercosis

4.4.9 Foodborne trematode infections

4.4.10 Echinococcosis

4.4.11 Chagas disease

4.4.12 Dracunculiasis

4.4.13 Human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness)

4.4.14 Soil-transmitted helminthiases

4.4.15 Onchocerciasis

4.4.16 Schistosomiasis

4.4.17 Scabies and other ectoparasites

4.4.18 Snakebite Envenoming

4.4.19 Leishmaniases



Chapter 5 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, by Diagnostic Method, 2027-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Diagnostic method market share analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, by Diagnostic method, 2017 to 2030

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1 Conventional Method

5.4.2 Molecular/Modern Method



Chapter 6 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, by Service Type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Service type market share analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, by Service Type, 2017 to 2030

6.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1 Centralized Service

6.4.2 POC Service



Chapter 7 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 End-use market share analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.3 Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, by Service Type, 2017 to 2030

7.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1 Clinical Labs

7.4.2 Hospitals /Clinics

7.4.3 Home Healthcare



Chapter 8 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Region, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market-Competitive Analysis

9.1 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.2 Vendor Landscape

9.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3 Key companies profiled

9.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.3.1.1 Company Overview

9.3.1.2 Financial Performance

9.3.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.2 Abbott

9.3.2.1 Company Overview

9.3.2.2 Financial Performance

9.3.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.3.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.4 ZeptoMetrix

9.3.4.1 Company Overview

9.3.4.2 Financial Performance

9.3.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.5 InBios International, Inc.

9.3.5.1 Company Overview

9.3.5.2 Financial Performance

9.3.5.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.6 Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

9.3.6.1 Company Overview

9.3.6.2 Financial Performance

9.3.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.7 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

9.3.7.1 Company Overview

9.3.7.2 Financial Performance

9.3.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.8 Coris BioConcept

9.3.8.1 Company Overview

9.3.8.2 Financial Performance

9.3.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.9 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

9.3.9.1 Company Overview

9.3.9.2 Financial Performance

9.3.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.10 Oscar Medicare Pvt Ltd.

9.3.10.1 Company Overview

9.3.10.2 Financial Performance

9.3.10.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.10.4 Strategic Initiatives



