SMALL FIRM SELLS LARGE ESTATE

THOMAS & TALBOT ESTATE PROPERTIES & JOHN COLES, LISTED & SOLD PRIVATE 550 ACRE ESTATE AND 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE IN UPPERVILLE, VA
MIDDLEBURG, Va., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties, a premier agency based in Virginia's Horse Country, specializing in large estate, announced today that John Coles, leader in sales, has LISTED & SOLD the entire 550 acre Heronwood Estate offered for the first time since 1983.
In addition to the MAIN RESIDENCE, ca. 1800 with magnificent gardens and tennis court, there is a spectacular, private 18 hole GOLF COURSE built to USGA Standards and STABLES worthy of the most elite horses.
Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties is the premier Horse Country firm with a large global reach. Their goal is to pass along the properties, traditions and Horse Country lifestyle for many generations to come. Their intimate knowledge makes them uniquely positioned to ensure your real estate experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
To learn more about Thomas & Talbot Estate Properties visit thomasandtalbot.com
SOURCE Thomas & Talbot Estate Properties
