Recovery Auditing Firm Launches New Branding Initiative

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global recovery auditing firm is launching a revitalized brand to better communicate the company's broad range of services and enhanced business intelligence solutions. The new name is Illumis.
"The firm we have been building for the last twenty-eight years has evolved considerably, to a point where we have refreshed the company name." says Anthony Brush, President and CEO of Illumis. "Our new brand identity supports this evolution and ongoing journey to expand our offerings and solutions."
The rebranding initiative primarily follows the growth of the company's data visualization and business intelligence tools, the Illumis Business Intelligence Suite (IBIS). IBIS is a suite of intelligent applications that allows you to quickly identify opportunities. Make decisions and take action. The growth of the company's software suite has elevated the technology to a core company offering, alongside Illumis' Accounts Payable Recovery Audits and Global Advisory services.
While the company's brand has changed, Illumis remains steadfast in its dedication to providing the best recoveries as well as world class financial insights and controls to its client base. Illumis' corporate vision of providing financial clarity and enhancing profits through a unique blend of people and technology is summarized by the tagline 'Bright Ideas for Better Profits.'
Illumis is a leading global recovery auditing and business intelligence provider that helps businesses increase profitability, mitigate potential risks, and enhance internal processes throughout all aspects of the supplier relationship. Through the combination of our experienced audit professionals and our premier business intelligence suite, we help Fortune 500 and 1000 clients identify the suppliers and transactions that need attention without disrupting daily operations. For more information on Illumis, visit the website at: www.illumisglobal.com
SOURCE Illumis
