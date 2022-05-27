Canada's Core Public Infrastructure (CCPI) survey provides Canadian communities with the information needed to make smart decisions for modern, public infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Communities across Canada need the tools and support to make evidence-based decisions for well-planned, modern public infrastructure that will help develop healthier, safer, and stronger communities.
The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Infrastructure and Communities, welcomed the release of data on the status of Canada's public transit through Canada's Core Public Infrastructure (CCPI) survey, for reference year 2020.
The survey supports an evidence and results based approach to public infrastructure policies, programs and investment decisions. The CCPI presents a statistically accurate and comprehensive landscape of public infrastructure in Canada. The most recent survey for reference year 2020 builds on the previous data releases from reference years 2016 and 2018.
The CCPI survey is supported by Infrastructure Canada, which provides funding for data and research initiatives to better inform how federal infrastructure funding programs are designed, implemented, tracked and reported. The survey aims to help all orders of government make informed decisions regarding public infrastructure investments in order to provide the modern infrastructure that Canada needs.
The CCPI gathers information through a survey on asset management practices in nine categories of public infrastructure: roads; bridges and tunnels; potable water; wastewater; storm water; culture, recreation and sports facilities; social and affordable housing; public transit; and, solid waste.
This release of data on the status of Canada's public transit provides a thorough snapshot of the public transit stock, condition and performance in Canada.
Since 2015, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $23.5 billion to support public transit in communities across the country.
The public transit data is now available through the Statistics Canada website.
Quotes
"Sound data enables all levels of government to make evidence-based decisions that best meet the needs of Canadians. This survey provides invaluable information that policy makers can draw from when considering important infrastructure projects."
The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
Quick facts
- Canada's Core Public Infrastructure survey is an Infrastructure Canada initiative administered through Statistics Canada.
- Provincial, territorial, and municipal infrastructure owners completed the surveys and submitted them to Statistics Canada to be processed and analyzed.
- In all, the sample included approximately 2,460 public infrastructure owners, resulting in a response rate of 89 percent.
- The results of this survey build on the data released for reference years 2016 and 2018 and highlight changes over the two-year period between releases. However, given changes in methodology and scope, it is not always possible to directly compare results between reference years.
Associated links
The Daily, Canada's Core Public Infrastructure Survey, Public transit, 2020: The Daily — Canada's Core Public Infrastructure Survey: Public transit assets, 2020 (statcan.gc.ca)
For more information on the CCPI survey, including links to the survey questions, please visit Statistics Canada's Website.
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
