SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BKEP, BKI, PSB, and LHCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. BKEP
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. BKEP, in connection with the proposed plan of merger pursuant to which an affiliate of Ergon, Inc. ("Ergon") would acquire all of the outstanding common and preferred units of BKEP not already owned by Ergon and its affiliates (the "Common Units" and "Preferred Units"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each holder of the Common Units will receive $4.65 in cash per Common Unit, and each holder of the Preferred Units will receive $8.75 in cash per Preferred Unit. If you own BKEP units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bkep
Black Knight, Inc. BKI
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Black Knight, Inc. BKI, in connection with the proposed acquisition of BKI by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BKI shareholders will receive $85.00 for each share of BKI common stock owned in a mix of cash (80%) and stock (20%), subject to proration. If you own BKI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bki
PS Business Parks, Inc. PSB
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PS Business Parks, Inc. PSB, in connection with the proposed acquisition of PSB by Blackstone Real Estate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PSB shareholders will receive $187.50 in cash for each share of PSB common stock owned. If you own PSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psb
LHC Group, Inc. LHCG
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. LHCG, in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned. If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg
